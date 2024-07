Welcome to the post-Fourth of July installment of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. The workweek might have been short, but the news week certainly wasn’t.

The 10 handcrafted, multiple-choice questions below tackle some of the topics my colleagues at The Times have been telling you about over the last seven days. They include a big storm brewing in the Atlantic, a big decision from the Supreme Court, a big moment in the NBA and a big shift in L.A. County demographics (hint: the population is aging — fast).

If you’ve been following the news, then answering these questions correctly should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

If you had fun playing this week’s quiz, consider signing up for our Essential California newsletter so a link to each week’s quiz will land in your inbox every Saturday. And if you’ve got suggestions on how to improve the News Quiz experience, let us know via the feedback form below.