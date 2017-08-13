Demonstration planned in downtown L.A. to protest Charlottesville violence

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to descend on downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon to protest the white-nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The solidarity rally is set for 2 p.m. outside City Hall to condemn racism and violence and mourn those killed or injured the day before in Charlottesville, organizers said. It is one of several protests planned across California.

“We’re here to say, ‘No, we're not going to normalize these Nazis and how they feel emboldened,’” said Michelle Xai, an organizer with Refuse Fascism Los Angeles. “This is history being written, and we're not going to be those people that just stood back.”

Politicians across the country, including Democrats and Republicans, were quick to denounce the racism and violence. But President Trump faced criticism from both parties for televised remarks in which he blamed the violence “on many sides” and did not directly criticize white nationalists, whose leaders have openly supported his presidency.

On Saturday night, more than a hundred demonstrators marched in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and waving signs that read “Solidarity with Charlottesville,” “White Silence = Violence” and “Stop White Terrorists.”

The peaceful demonstration came hours after three people were killed and dozens injured around Charlottesville when a rally staged by white nationalists turned violent. The “Unite the Right” rally had been planned as part of a battle over the city’s ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Before the rally could even begin, neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other far-right figures began brawling with anti-racism protesters in the streets of the college town. One woman was killed when a driver plowed a sports car into a crowd of counter-demonstrators.

City officials have identified the woman as Heather Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville. The driver was arrested and has been charged with murder. Two state troopers also died when a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed near the city after monitoring the chaos.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined officials from across the country in speaking out against the violence.

In a statement, Garcetti said: “Angelenos and people everywhere condemn these acts of hatred, and are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered today. We stand with [Charlottesville] Mayor Mike Signer and everyone in his city with hope and prayers for peace to be restored.''

Feinstein echoed the mayor’s sentiments.

“Violent acts of hate and bigotry have no place in America,” she said. “Violence like this will solve nothing and will only beget more violence and sow more division.''

Hundreds of protesters also took to the streets in the Bay Area late Saturday, with demonstrators in Oakland briefly stopping traffic on I-580. In Santa Ana, 150 people rallied against racism in Sasscer Park, organizers said.

About 70 people held a candlelight vigil in El Cajon Saturday night to show solidarity against the violence.

One speaker called images from Charlottesville, “horrifying.” Video footage had shown the Dodge Challenger plowing into a crowd of counter-protesters, then backing rapidly away, hitting more people.

Monty Kroopkin spoke at the El Cajon gathering about the extremists in Charlottesville, calling them fascists and neo-Nazis. “We’ve seen this before, in the ’20s in Italy and in the ’30s in Germany.” He said he hoped the nighttime vigil would show that “there’s more of us than there are of them.”

The peaceful crowd gathered behind Los Panchos taco shop on Broadway at Mollison Street, the site where Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man, was fatally shot by an El Cajon police officer on Sept. 27 last year.

tony.barbozaa@latimes.com

Pauline Repard of the San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.