Advertisement
California

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down 101 Freeway in downtown L.A.

People stand on a freeway, blocking approaching vehicles.
Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked all northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
(KCAL News)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shutdown the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

The protesters blocked traffic as they held Palestinian flags and signs reading “Stop the Genocide” and “End the Occupation Now!” and chanted “Eyes on Rafah!” according to video posted to social media, including by journalist Ben Camacho.

The protest came a day after what appeared to be one of the deadliest attacks in Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

Advertisement

On Sunday, an Israeli strike on a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed dozens. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday described the strike as a “tragic mistake” that was under investigation.

Tens of thousands of people — many civilians — have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war on Hamas after an assault by Hamas fighters in Israel in October. Large portions of Gaza have been destroyed and cut off from aid, spurring months of protests around the world and across the U.S., including on many college campuses.

The United Nations’ top court ordered Israel to halt its assault on Rafah last week.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said Monday that officers were called to monitor a protest downtown about 3 p.m.

“We responded to some protesters walking through the immediate downtown area,” LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said. “Initially they started blocking traffic, but then they were up on the sidewalk obeying traffic laws — and that’s when they went down onto the freeway.”

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Alejandro Rubio said that LAPD alerted the CHP that about 50 protesters had moved onto the freeway near Alameda Street at 4:48 p.m.

However, by the time CHP officers arrived at the scene around 5 p.m., there were no longer any protesters on the freeway, Rubio said.

Advertisement

“They were all on the surface streets,” he said.

Lee said LAPD officers continued to monitor protesters in the downtown area afterward.

“We’re just going to ensure public safety and the well-being of all individuals,” he said.

More to Read

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the California Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal trends and issues. He started with The Times in 2020 and previously covered the Los Angeles Police Department for the paper. Before that, Rector worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement