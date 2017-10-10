With dozens missing, there's the grim task of determining how many died in Northern California firestorms

As the fight against fires continues in Northern California, officials also had the grim task Tuesday of looking for victims.

Some of the fires swept into neighborhoods so quickly late Sunday and early Monday that some could simply not get out in time.

Officials estimate 1,500 homes were lost among the various fires, including whole neighborhoods in Santa Rosa. So it is likely to take days, if not weeks, for authorities to complete their searches.

As of Tuesday morning, officials said 13 people were found dead, but they stressed that number might rise .

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Monday that one person in the county had died, according to Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The majority of the fatalities are from Sonoma County, where huge swaths of the city of Santa Rosa were leveled in flames from the Tubbs fire.

How many people have died?

Here is a breakdown by county:

7 in Sonoma County

3 in Mendocino County

2 in Napa County

1 in Yuba County

How many people are missing?

Sonoma County alone has received about 200 reports of missing people since Sunday night, and sheriff’s officials have located 45 of those people, said Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming.

"We are confident that many of these people will be found safe and reunited with loved ones, but unfortunately we are preparing for further fatalities," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said 4,991 residents spent the night in one of the 24 evacuation centers open in the county.

Those looking to report a missing person or get information on the fire can call (707) 565-3856.

The victims

Officials have not named the victims yet. But some stories are beginning to emerge.

An elderly Napa couple who died in their home in the Atlas Peak fire had recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, according to the Napa Valley Register.

The Napa County Sheriff's-Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara Rippey, 98.

They had lived near the Silverado golf course for about four decades, their son, Chuck, told NBC Bay Area. The couple's caregiver called him as fire tore through the house Sunday night.

"The caregiver called me and said that there was fire everywhere," Chuck Rippey told the station. "I said just get those guys out on the street, and before she knew it, the roof was caving in and all that, so it was very fast. Very fast."

The Rippeys celebrated their 75th anniversary on March 20, the Napa Valley Register reported.

Charles was a World War II veteran who attained the rank of captain in the Army Corps of Engineers and was stationed in Europe and North Africa, according to the Register. He went on to work for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and Norris Industries in Brea.

Sara was a homemaker and avid bridge player.

The couple's five children all gathered in Napa in March to celebrate their anniversary. Charles turned 100 in July.

Chuck Rippey told NBC Bay Area that his parents' bodies were discovered in the ashes of their home. Despite the smoke, and his walker, Charles almost managed to make it to Sara's side.