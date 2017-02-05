Anti-Trump protest in San Francisco draws thousands

Thousands of people protested Saturday outside San Francisco's City Hall against President Trump's travel ban and his plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations across the San Francisco Bay area against Trump.

The crowd chanted "No ban, no wall!" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!"

The peaceful demonstration started Saturday afternoon as thousands of people gathered for a rally featuring speakers who shared stories about immigrating to the United States.

By nightfall, hundreds remained in the area waving signs that read "We are all immigrants" and dancing among giant bamboo lanterns lit to celebrate the lunar New Year.