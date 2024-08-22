Advertisement
Politics

Trump visits border as Democrats accuse him of sabotaging progress on immigration

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at North Carolina.
Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Asheboro, N.C., on Wednesday.
(Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Adriana Gomez Licon
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — 

Donald Trump traveled to the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border to campaign Thursday on immigration, his signature issue since launching his first successful presidential bid nine years ago.

The visit is the fourth in a series of events held in battleground states this week to try to draw the focus away from Democrats’ celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago. The Trump campaign placed a lectern with a sign that says “the southern border” on a dirt road between a border wall and piles of steel beams.

The theme of Thursday’s visit was “Make America Safe Again,” and Trump planned to meet with people whose relatives were assaulted or slain by immigrants who arrived in the country illegally during the Biden administration. Nearby, snipers stood at an elevated position, their eyes and weapons pointed toward Mexico. On Wednesday, the GOP nominee held his first outdoor rally since an assassination attempt, speaking to supporters while surrounded by bulletproof glass.

Trump and his Republican allies are criticizing Harris and other Democrats for spending more time talking about him this week at the Democratic National Convention than about issues like the border and immigration.

“It’s like they’re having a party. They don’t mention the border. All they do is make up lies about me,” Trump complained as he called into “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning.

Some of the speakers at the convention on Wednesday accused Trump of using the border to stir up his base. They argued that Democrats are the ones offering “real leadership” while Trump demonizes immigrants.

“When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, ‘You know nothing, Donald Trump,’” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, whose district includes the border city of El Paso. “He and his Republican imitators see the border and immigration as a political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address.”

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut spoke at the convention after a video was played highlighting Republican opposition to a bipartisan border deal earlier this year. Murphy was the top Democrat involved in negotiating the proposal with conservative senators and said the bill would have had unanimous support if it weren’t for Trump.

Trump has spent the week campaigning across the battleground states. He traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina and will hold events in Las Vegas and the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Friday. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, spoke at the same location near the border a few weeks ago.

Cooper and Gomez Licon write for the Associated Press. Cooper reported from Sierra Vista and Gomez Licon from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. AP writer Farnoush Amiri in Chicago contributed to this report.

