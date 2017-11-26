Father describes 'horrifying' scene after son is bitten by shark

The father of a spear fisherman bitten by a shark Friday in the waters of Monterey Bay described a “horrifying” scene.

Armen Azatian told KSBW his son Grigor was in the water with his spear gun when a 15-foot great white shark bit him on the leg several times. Grigor managed to get on the boat, and his father said he saw a severe leg wound. “It was just shock for me, just horrifying.” Armen Azatian told the station.

Two off-duty sheriff’s deputies were nearby and provided aid, KSBW reported. The son was rushed to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities told the station. But it will take time, the father said.

CalFire said the attack occurred near Carmel Beach and Stillwater Cove around 1 p.m. Authorities cleared the waters around the area.