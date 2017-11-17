$6,000 gym shoes designed by Pharrell Williams stolen in Irvine

Police Friday asked for the public's help in tracking down two suspects who robbed an Irvine resident of a pair of gym shoes designed by singer Pharrell Williams that are worth at least $6,000.

The victim, whose name was withheld, posted an ad on Craiglist to sell the pair of limited-edition Adidas sneakers designed by the singer known for the hit tune “Happy.''

One shoe has the word “You'' emblazoned on it and the other says, “Nerd.''

The victim agreed to meet a prospective buyer Tuesday outside the Irvine Market liquor store in the 2500 block of Main Street, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. The agreed-upon price was $6,000, but some pairs have sold for up to $9,000, Mohr said.

When the victim got into the backseat of the prospective buyer's car, a white, four-door BMW 3 Series, he was immediately confronted by a second suspect brandishing a black, semi-automatic handgun who forced him to surrender the shoes and his phone and then ordered him to get out of the car, Mohr said.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call Detective Leticia Hernandez at (949) 724-7245.