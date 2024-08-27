Ski-masked robbers strike at Fashion Island, targeting drivers of luxury cars, police say

Police say the owner of a Rolls-Royce SVU was robbed at Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach on Monday night by masked suspects who also targeted his friend, who was driving a Ferrari.

Robbers targeted two men, one driving a Rolls-Royce and the other a Ferrari, Monday night in the latest violent incident at Fashion Island mall in Orange County, leaving one with minor injuries, authorities said.

At 11:26 p.m., Newport Beach police received a report of a robbery with possible gunshots near the parking lot of the mall on Newport Center Drive, a police press release said.

When officers arrived, they found the two men, who confirmed they had been confronted by three would-be robbers.

Advertisement

The men, who are friends, were in their cars — a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and a yellow Ferrari — when they were approached by three suspects wearing ski masks, Lt. Mike Shiavi told KTLA-TV. One of the suspects is believed to have been armed.

Shiavi said the driver of the Rolls-Royce had his watch and wallet stolen, but the Ferrari driver tried to speed away, KTLA reported. The armed suspect opened fire at the Ferrari, striking and shattering the car window, and the driver had an injury to his ear, possibly from flying glass, police said. He was not robbed.

The suspects were described as three males wearing ski masks driving a medium-sized sedan.

Advertisement

Newport Beach police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who has information about the incident to contact Det. K. Markwald at (949) 644-3762 or kmarkwald@nbpd.org.

Two months ago, the high-end shopping center was the scene of a robbery gone wrong that ended in the death of a 69-year-old woman visiting from New Zealand. Three men have been charged in that case.