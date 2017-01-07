Police searching for suspects in shooting death of woman in Sylmar

A woman was shot to death early Saturday on a residential street in Sylmar, and police are searching for the gunman, authorities said.

Police received a radio call of a possible shooting about 9 a.m. at Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue, said Lt. Darryl Grayson of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving on the scene, officers found an unconscious woman lying on the ground near a black BMW parked at the intersection, Grayson said.

The woman, 34, had been shot once in her upper torso and was not breathing, Grayson said. Fire officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

A registered nurse who lived in the neighborhood had found the woman and tried to give her CPR, police said. She was unsuccessful and called 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LAPD detectives of the Valley Bureau at (818) 374-1925. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

