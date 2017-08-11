Former Stockton mayor pleads no contest to providing alcohol to minor

A former Northern California mayor pleaded no contest to providing alcohol to a minor, settling charges that once included allegations that he secretly recorded portions of a teen camp counselor strip poker game.

Defense attorney Mark Reichel said former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva entered the plea Friday in Amador County Superior Court. He was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

Silva faced four misdemeanor charges from the 2015 incident at the weeklong camp he ran for underprivileged children.

He has said he accidentally recorded the strip poker game after walking into the middle of it and that all participants were at least 18 years old.

Silva still is charged in neighboring San Joaquin County with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for a youth club.