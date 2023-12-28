Prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for former L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, left, arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles in January. He pleaded guilty to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar for his role in an expansive bribery scheme, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Following a years-long federal investigation, Huizar pleaded guilty in January to charges of racketeering and tax evasion, admitting that he extorted at least $1.5 million from real estate developers.

Huizar is set to be sentenced Jan. 26 by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter.

Ahead of the sentencing, the government filed documents Thursday asking the court to sentence Huizar to 13 years and to order him to pay $1,019,174 in restitution to the city of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“Because defendant received such benefits in violation of his duty as the City’s agent, he must account to his employer for his ill-gotten gains, which rightfully belong to the City under California agency law, consistent with Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit precedent,” prosecutors wrote.

A one-time powerful politician, Huizar represented downtown Los Angeles on the City Council and forged close bonds with real estate developers seeking government approvals.

In his plea deal signed earlier this year, he admitted taking financial benefits, including cash, from developers in exchange for committee votes and other government acts.

Prosecutors’ $1-million restitution figure includes $194,500 in gambling chips, $575,269 to settle a sexual harassment claim targeting Huizar and $10,980 for a round-trip plane ticket to Australia.

They are also seeking a fine of $350,000, a special assessment of $200, and a three-year term of supervised release for Huizar.

Advertisement

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors wrote that Huizar swore an oath to serve the public but “violated that oath and duty, choosing instead to place his own lust for money and power above the rights and interests of the people he was elected to serve.”

“In the wake of his criminal activity, defendant has helped gut the public’s confidence in the integrity of its local government — and beyond — and eroded a sense of fair play therein,” prosecutors wrote.

An attorney for Huizar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. His attorneys this week sought unsuccessfully to move Huizar’s sentencing date to February.

As part of Huizar’s January plea deal, prosecutors agreed to request a sentence of no more than 13 years in prison, while Huizar promised not to ask for less than nine years.