From raging rivers, flooded freeways and a very wet Disneyland, scenes from Southern California's powerful storm

The storm that hit Southern California on Sunday lived up to its ominous billing, delivering heavy, sustained rain that flooded numerous streets and heightened mudslide worries.

Here are some scenes from across the region:

Flooding

https://twitter.com/NWSLosAngeles/status/823293484895522819

https://twitter.com/CBSLA/status/823290244707602433

Life goes on

At Disneyland on Sunday, crowds braved the rain and cold. Some rides were closed, but the fun continued.

https://twitter.com/ronlin/status/823295685772525568

https://twitter.com/ronlin/status/823304439352000512

https://twitter.com/ronlin/status/823305970742722560

Raging rivers

https://twitter.com/LAObserved/status/823280110551711744

https://twitter.com/RickNBCLA/status/823302958020366337

https://twitter.com/AustinDave_/status/823281251855368192

Some basic flooding and mudslide facts and safety tips:

Just 6 inches of rapidly moving floodwater can knock a person down.

It takes only 2 feet of water to float a large vehicle.

Floods can rise slowly or quickly, but most develop over a period of days.

Property damage from flooding adds up to more than $1 billion a year in the U.S.

Mudslides can easily exceed speeds of 10 miles per hour.

Steep hillsides and canyons without vegetation provide prime opportunities for mudslides.

Locate your insurance policy and contact your insurance agent for any pertinent advice.

Develop a family preparedness plan in which you decide where to go if at home, school, work, outside or in a car when floodwaters rise.

Stock an emergency supplies kit, which should be checked and replenished every six months.

Bring in or secure any outdoor items that might cause damage or be lost in the event of high waters.

Before flooding, scrub bathtubs and sinks with bleach to remove bacteria, then fill them with water.

Move your valuable possessions to the highest areas of your house.

Be prepared to evacuate if requested to do so by the authorities.

Flash floods can turn a calm landscape into a raging river in a matter of minutes.

Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms, hurricanes or tropical storms, but also by dam or levee failures.

Flash floods can move boulders, rip out trees, knock down bridges and destroy buildings; now consider what they could do to you.

Walls of water, often filled with debris, can reach up to 20 feet.

https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/823294378739236864

If you receive a warning or are caught in a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground.

Sources: Federal Emergency Management Agency, City of Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Fire Department

