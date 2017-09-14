3 children killed in West Sacramento apartment; police search for man who lived in unit

Three children were found dead late Wednesday in a West Sacramento apartment, and police are searching for a man they described as a suspect in the slayings.

West Sacramento police received calls Wednesday night reporting a domestic violence incident as well as the possibility of deceased children inside the apartment near Jefferson Boulevard, Sgt. Roger Kinney told reporters.

Officers found the children and tried to perform life-saving care, he said. Firefighters soon arrived and also tried to revive them. But all three children were later pronounced dead, Kinney said.

“It’s very difficult, especially for the folks who are on scene,” he said.

Police are now searching for a man, identified as Robert Hodges, 33, who officials said is a suspect in the killings. Officers searched the immediate area on foot and by helicopter but could not find him.

“We do consider him a danger to the public,” Kinney said.

Kinney said that when officers got to the apartment, they found a woman police believe is the children’s mother. Kinney said she was “the victim of domestic abuse” but declined to provide details. She lived in the apartment with the children and Hodges, Kinney said.

Police did not release the ages of the victims or exactly how they were killed.

