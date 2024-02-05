Three teens killed and 3 people injured, including two officers, in a pursuit in Fontana

Three teenagers were killed and three other people were injured, including two police officers, when a high-speed police pursuit ended in a collision in Fontana on Saturday night.

At 10:44 p.m. officers from the Fontana Police Department tried to stop a white Nissan Sentra over vehicle code violations, Officer Steven Reed said.

There were four occupants in the Nissan Sentra, three of whom have been identified. The fourth occupant has not yet been identified. Robert Rias, 15; Domonic Adams Jr., 14; and Omar Pitts, 15, who were in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, all died, according to a Monday press release.

The driver of the vehicle did not comply and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

“The pursuit lasted approximately 20 seconds and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, ultimately resulting in the suspect losing control of their vehicle and colliding head on with a responding police unit,” Reed said.

Advertisement

The collision occurred at Valley Boulevard and Cypress Avenue.

The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles, and emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide medical attention to those involved, Reed said.

Rias and Adams died at the scene. Pitts was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The fourth occupant was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The police unit that was struck was occupied by two police officers who were transported to hospitals for serious injuries. One officer was released and the other officer is being treated for his injuries, according to a press release.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff‘s major accident investigation team responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the press release stated.

“We recognize the profound impact that incidents like these have on our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy.”

