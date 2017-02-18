Explosion hits Torrance refinery; no danger to public, officials say

Torrance police and fire units were responding to an explosion reported at the Torrance Refining Co. complex, but officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The city issued an alert Saturday saying it had responded to an explosion and fire at the Torrance refinery. It later said that the fire was out and that there was “no offsite impact.”

No other details were available.

The former Exxon Mobil refinery on West 190th Street has been the site of several incidents over the years, prompting protests from residents over safety and environmental issues.

On Feb. 18, 2015, a major explosion hit the refinery, shuttering most of its operations for more than a year.

In that incident, a giant piece of pollution-control equipment called a precipitator blew up, filling the air with dust and debris. Federal regulators called the explosion a “serious near miss” that could have resulted in a “potentially catastrophic release” into surrounding communities.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board released findings that one piece of equipment narrowly missed crashing into a tank in the alkylation unit. The tank contained tens of thousands of pounds of modified hydrofluoric acid.

If the projectile had hit that vessel, the agency determined, it could have released a toxic cloud with “the potential to cause serious injury or death to many community members.”

UPDATES:

8:10 a.m.: This article was updated with additional background.

This article was originally published at 7:52 a.m.