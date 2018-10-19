UCLA police investigating reported sexual assault at fraternity party

UCLA police on Thursday sought public help to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault at an off-campus fraternity party.
A UCLA student, whose age was not disclosed, told campus police that she was assaulted shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Friday in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue by a man she did not know, said campus police Lt. Kevin Kilgore.
The man was described as Persian or Indian, 18 to 23 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, “full eyebrows” and a short beard. He wore black pants and a T-shirt described as having a “tuxedo photo” on it.
“The specific fraternity is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” Kilgore said.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the UCLA Police Department detective unit at (310) 825-1491.