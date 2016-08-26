Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.
Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Tuesday, Aug. 23):
- Chimney fire: 45,008 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 51% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 13.
- Clayton fire: 3,929 acres burned and 300 structures destroyed near Clear Lake; 100% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 13.
- Rey fire: 33,006 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 39% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 18.
- Soberanes fire: 91,100 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Friday); began July 22.
- Cedar fire: 28,840 acres burned in Kern County; 20% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 16.
- Range fire: 600 acres burned in the Bear Valley Springs area of Kern County; 0% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 26.