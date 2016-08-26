Kevin Holladay had a lot of time to think about whether he would risk the drive on the 15 Freeway.

He was on the road from Illinois to Anaheim to reload his tanker truck with chemicals. But there was a problem: The Blue Cut fire had closed the freeway.

Holladay, a thin man with blue eyes, long gray hair and a thick horseshoe mustache, said he listened to the news on the radio to keep tabs on the fire.

"I just kept driving," he said, as he stood at the truck stop just off Highway 138 on Friday morning.

The Outpost Cafe sat nearby, a slogan hanging from its wooden roof: "The Place for meeting, eatin’ and getting gas.”

Holladay said he was praying the flames would calm down -- not because of the drive, but because of the destruction. He said his thoughts drifted to residents whose homes and animals were threatened by the wildfire.

He said that as he crossed into Nevada, he saw road signs that said the southbound 15 Freeway was still closed. At Las Vegas, another sign: still closed.

"I followed my instinct," said Holladay, 53.

At the California-Nevada border, he saw another sign: The freeway was open. As he drove through the area, he saw some of the damage left behind.

"I was shocked," he said. "Stuff you've seen for years is gone."