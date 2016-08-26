L.A. Now
A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.

Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Tuesday, Aug. 23):

  • Chimney fire: 45,008 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 51% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 13.
  • Clayton fire: 3,929 acres burned and 300 structures destroyed near Clear Lake; 100% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 13.
  • Rey fire: 33,006 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 39% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 18.
  • Soberanes fire: 91,100 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Friday); began July 22.
  • Cedar fire: 28,840 acres burned in Kern County; 20% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 16.
  • Range fire: 600 acres burned in the Bear Valley Springs area of Kern County; 0% contained (as of Friday); began Aug. 26.
New wildfire threatening homes in Kern County

A new fire broke out Friday in Kern County, prompting officials to ask some residents to evacuate.

The Range fire was burning in the Bear Valley Springs area. More than 600 acres have burned. According to the Kern County Fire Department, more than 400 firefighters were on scene and some were doing structure protection. 

The fire is 0% contained. It was burning east of the town of Arvin off Highway 223.

 

California wildfire updates: Stark drone video shows devastation from Lake County fire

The Clayton fire in Lake County destroyed scores of home and carved a path of destruction through Lower Lake's downtown area.

New drone footage shows the aftermath of the fire. 

KRON-TV said it used the drone after air restrictions were lifted by firefighters.

A Lake County man has been charged with intentionally setting the fire.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hearst Castle remains closed as Chimney blaze vexes firefighters

A firefighting helicopter flies past Hearst Castle in San Simeon. The volatile Chimney fire is burning in the area. (Joe Johnston / The Tribune)
A firefighting helicopter flies past Hearst Castle in San Simeon. The volatile Chimney fire is burning in the area. (Joe Johnston / The Tribune)

The Chimney fire in San Luis Obispo County was burning Tuesday about two miles east of Hearst Castle, where for days crew have been protecting the tourist attraction by cutting multiple fire lines.

The historic 165-room estate remains closed, and tours are canceled through Sunday, California State Parks said in a statement. Visitors with reservations through the weekend will be contacted about refunds, officials said.  

The Chimney fire has challenged firefighters, who thought they had gained the upper hand before winds picked up and it exploded over the weekend, officials said. The blaze was mostly moving north, but fire crews were preparing for the winds to shift on Tuesday, said Cal Fire Capt. Lucas Spelman. 

The fire is burning over a large area that has created dramatically different firefighting conditions, he said.

On the western side of the fire, closer to the ocean, high humidity on Monday held the moisture in the air and trapped the smoke, making visibility so bad that it grounded firefighting aircraft, Spelman said. On the eastern side, firefighters had had the “exact opposite thing going on,” with “exceptionally low” humidity, dry brush and fast-moving flames, Spelman said.

“It’s almost like the mountains are just doused in gasoline,” said Spelman, who has worked on numerous major wildfires already this year. “The brush is just burning at a rate that’s incredible.”

Right now, we’re at that point where I’m not surprised anymore. Before, maybe we’d have a fire that’d do this once or twice a year, and now everything in the beginning of the fire season is burning explosively. It’s not going to get any better this year. … It’s like we’re at war.”

Cal Fire Capt. Lucas Spelman
Hailey Branson-Potts

Destructive Blue Cut fire is fully contained

A light pole with plastic globes melted in the heat of the Blue Cut fire stands along Tamarind Avenue in Phelan. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A light pole with plastic globes melted in the heat of the Blue Cut fire stands along Tamarind Avenue in Phelan. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Blue Cut fire, now fully contained after burning for one week near the Cajon Pass, destroyed an estimated 105 homes and 213 other structures in San Bernardino County and now ranks as the 20th most destructive wildfire in state history, said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The massive fire put more than 82,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and created major transportation problems when it forced the closure of the 15 Freeway and Highway 138 and scorched a stretch of freight railroad tracks that curve through the Cajon Pass. 

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Where is the Chimney fire burning?

Where are California's fires?

Frank Shyong

Hearst Castle still closed, but Chimney fire's progress is slowed

A firefighting helicopter flies past Hearst Castle in San Simeon. (Joe Johnston / The Tribune)
A firefighting helicopter flies past Hearst Castle in San Simeon. (Joe Johnston / The Tribune)

The Chimney fire expanded to 24,096 acres Saturday night as fire teams worked to prevent its advance toward historic Hearst Castle and other communities.

The fire’s leading edge was about two miles from the National Historic Landmark and museum Saturday, and firefighters have managed to arrest the fire’s advance by concentrating trucks and firefighters in the area between the castle and the fire. Winds and temperatures were also cooperating.

The castle remains closed to visitors.

Images of the Chimney fire as it threatens Hearst Castle

The Chimney fire is now at 17,000 acres and threatening Hearst Castle.

Here are some images from the scene:

Frank Shyong

Threatened by Chimney fire, Hearst Castle closes until further notice

The Chimney fire in San Luis Obispo County has burned more than 15,000 acres and moved within two miles of Hearst Castle, shown in 2004. (Spencer Weiner)
The Chimney fire in San Luis Obispo County has burned more than 15,000 acres and moved within two miles of Hearst Castle, shown in 2004. (Spencer Weiner)

The Chimney fire in San Luis Obispo County is threatening Hearst Castle and the buildings around it, Cal Fire authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The fire was headed toward the national historic landmark and the leading edge was just two miles away, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Emily Hjortstorp. Crews are expecting winds of up to 20 mph, but the fire isn’t traveling especially fast, she said.

Bulldozers, trucks and firefighters are digging containment lines around the castle, Hjorstorp said. No evacuation orders have been issued for the area.

Frank Shyong

Destructive Blue Cut fire is 68% contained

Miguel and Mabel Ramos, both 73, survey the devastation of the Blue Cut fire after it swept through their Oak Hills residence. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Miguel and Mabel Ramos, both 73, survey the devastation of the Blue Cut fire after it swept through their Oak Hills residence. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters tightened their grip on the fast-moving Blue Cut fire overnight Friday, capitalizing on humid weather conditions to gain greater control over the 37,020-acre blaze, authorities said Saturday. 

The fire, which is 68% contained, has destroyed 105 homes and 213 other structures in San Bernardino County since it broke out Tuesday for reasons investigators are still trying to determine.

Sarah Parvini,
Ruben Vives and
Frank Shyong

Blue Cut fire in the Cajon Pass destroys 105 homes and 213 other buildings

About 10 buildings belonging to the Thanksgiving Korean Church were reduced to rubble by the Blue Cut fire. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
About 10 buildings belonging to the Thanksgiving Korean Church were reduced to rubble by the Blue Cut fire. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The tally for California’s harsh fire season ascended to even grimmer terrain Saturday as officials announced that the Blue Cut fire in the Cajon Pass has destroyed 105 homes and 213 other structures. 

The toll in San Bernardino County caps a week of extensive losses across California, including 300 structures destroyed in Lake County in Northern California when a wildfire raced through the town of Lower Lake, hammering its downtown area.

Jon Schleuss and
Armand Emamdjomeh

Satellite imagery shows the Blue Cut fire's huge burn area

For the record: An earlier version of this map mislabeled the Lytle Creek community as "Little Creek."

This "false color" image from NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite uses a combination of color and infrared bands to help distinguish burn scars and hotspots from vegetation.

The Blue Cut fire has scorched more than 37,000 acres so far. Satellite imagery captured Thursday shows the extent of the burn area. The Pilot fire to the east burned about 8,000 acres and was 100% contained by Tuesday.

Ruben Vives

Korean church retreat burned to the ground in Blue Cut fire

Down a narrow dirt road off Highway 138 in Phelan, a popular Korean church retreat center sat in ruins.

About 10 buildings belonging to the Thanksgiving Korean Church were left in large piles of rubble Friday afternoon. Rows of scorched metal chairs remained standing in some buildings. Damaged sinks, stoves and washers in others suggest that they may have been used as living quarters.

Jinny Lee, owner of a cafe off Highway 138, walked past one singed building after another, trying to remember the one where the actual church services would take place.

"Maybe it's this building," Lee, 55, said, as she looked at the row of charred furniture.

Ruben Vives

Woman loses 135 animals, beloved guesthouse in Blue Cut fire

The last time Mabel Ramos saw her peach-colored home was through the rear view mirror of her car as she was pulling out of her driveway soon after the Blue Cut fire started. She saw flames as high as an electricity pole surrounding her property.

"I was thinking, 'Our Lord dear father, his son Jesus and the Holy Spirit, please, when I leave this gate, take care of my house,'" she said.

Ramos returned to her home late Thursday afternoon. When she got to the gate, she saw the charred Jaguar that she and her husband had driven off in after getting married. Then she saw the guesthouse that she and her husband had built together, now a pile of rubble.

"I cried," she said. "It was terrible."

On Friday she stood in what was once the living room of the guesthouse. The charred metal frame of a coffee table stood nearby. Other part of the house were still standing, including a cast iron wood stove.

She said the guesthouse was special. Her grandmother from El Salvador would stay at the guesthouse whenever she visit. Family from Canada also would use it. Her son, who lives in Los Angeles, used it as second home.

The shed that kept the animals also burned down. She lost 135 of her livestock.

"I didn't have time to even open the door," she said before crying. 

Blue Cut fire evacuations lifted for parts of Phelan

Effective Friday at 1 p.m., the mandatory evacuation orders for Phelan residents west of Baldy Mesa Road to Wilson Ranch Road south of Phelan Road to Mission Street affected by the Blue Cut fire will be lifted, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.  

Baldy Mesa Road south of Phelan Road will reopen. 

Eastbound Highway 138 from Interstate 15 to Summit Valley will also reopen. 

'We have been arresting looters': Deputies patrol Blue Cut fire evacuation zones

Assistant San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus reassured Blue Cut fire evacuees Friday that his department's primary focus was the protection of evacuated areas. 

12:38 P.M.

New fire burning on Grapevine, homes threatened

A new fire was reported Friday in the Grapevine near the town of Lebec in Kern County.

There was no immediate size provided, but officials said some homes were threatened.

Interstate 5 remains open at this time.

Rey fire grows to 1,000 acres and is still 20% contained

Sarah Parvini

Blue Cut fire has destroyed nearly 100 homes

The Blue Cut fire raging in the Cajon Pass has destroyed nearly 100 homes, officials said Friday as firefighters focused their efforts on areas near the mountain resort town of Wrightwood, where dry brush hasn’t burned in years. 

According to preliminary estimates released by San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, 96 homes and 213 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire, which has consumed 37,000 acres.

Wrightwood on the west flank of the fire is dotted with apartments and small homes and has the highest housing density in the area. 

The blaze is 26% contained, officials said, up from 22% Thursday evening. 

Ruben Vives

Truck driver in Cajon Pass 'just kept driving' and prayed the freeway would reopen

Kevin Holladay had a lot of time to think about whether he would risk the drive on the 15 Freeway. 

He was on the road from Illinois to Anaheim to reload his tanker truck with chemicals. But there was a problem: The Blue Cut fire had closed the freeway. 

Holladay, a thin man with blue eyes, long gray hair and a thick horseshoe mustache, said he listened to the news on the radio to keep tabs on the fire. 

"I just kept driving," he said, as he stood at the truck stop just off Highway 138 on Friday morning.

The Outpost Cafe sat nearby, a slogan hanging from its wooden roof: "The Place for meeting, eatin’ and getting gas.”

Holladay said he was praying the flames would calm down -- not because of the drive, but because of the destruction. He said his thoughts drifted to residents whose homes and animals were threatened by the wildfire.

He said that as he crossed into Nevada, he saw road signs that said the southbound 15 Freeway was still closed. At Las Vegas, another sign: still closed.

"I followed my instinct," said Holladay, 53.

At the California-Nevada border, he saw another sign: The freeway was open. As he drove through the area, he saw some of the damage left behind.

"I was shocked," he said. "Stuff you've seen for years is gone."

