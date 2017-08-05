Man armed with assault rifle is fatally shot by police at his Venice home, LAPD says

Los Angeles police detectives Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a Venice man by an officer responding to a domestic violence call.

LAPD officials said the man was armed with an assault rifle when officers confronted him at his Venice Boulevard residence Friday night.

The officer who fired the shot had gone to the home with a partner around 8:30 p.m. in response to a call “to keep the peace,” Sgt. Barry Montgomery told reporters at the scene of the shooting.

“Upon their arrival, they were met by a female outside who stated the suspect was in the residence destroying property,” Montgomery said.

The officers approached the front door and saw the man inside with the weapon and that is when the shooting occurred, he said.

Lt. Titus Tyler said the man. who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he died.

The rifle was recovered, Tyler said, and an investigation was underway.

In another Westside police shooting Friday, Santa Monica officers wounded a homicide suspect fleeing arrest.

The man fatally shot an acquaintance around 6:30 p.m. and then pointed his gun at officers pursuing him, according to a police spokesman.

“The suspect fired several shots and the officers returned fire,” Lt. Saul Rodriguez said.

He said the 47-year-old was hit once in the torso. After being treated at a hospital for his injuries, he was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and illegal gun possession.

Police did not identify the suspect or his alleged victim.

