Man in stable condition after stabbing at Echo Park supermarket, police say

A man who was stabbed inside a Vons supermarket in Echo Park on Friday night is expected to survive, authorities said.
The man was near the flower section with his mother at around 11 p.m. when another man walked up and stabbed him in the back and neck, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The injured man was able to walk to a security guard and report the attack, Lopez said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The assailant remains at large. He is described as a man in his late 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, wearing a green shirt and black pants.
It is unclear whether the two men knew each other, Lopez said.
The supermarket, located in the 1300 block of North Alvarado Street, likely has security cameras that may have captured the incident, Lopez said.