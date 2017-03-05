A little rain Sunday will be followed by warm and dry weather later this week, forecasters say

A weak cold front that will be moving through the L.A. area Sunday is expected to leave behind a small amount of rain — less than one-quarter of an inch and likely no more than one-tenth of an inch in most areas, forecasters said.

The rainfall should clear up by evening, and residents shouldn’t expect much wet weather for a while after it clears up, said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to low-60s and winds at about 15 mph.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the region should start to see a number of warm, sunny days with highs getting into the lower 80 degrees on the coast and reaching the mid-80s in the valleys, Kaplan said.

