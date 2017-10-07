Bomb squad finds live opossum inside a 'suspicious package' left at L.A. Zoo

A suspicious package left at the front entrance to the Los Angeles Zoo on Saturday turned out to be a box containing a live, adult opossum, authorities said.

The box — which was 18 inches by 18 inches by 12 inches — was surrounded by duct tape with air holes and was found by zoo security about 9:30 a.m., zoo spokeswoman April Spurlock said.

“LAPD made the decision to call in the bomb squad,” Spurlock said. “The public and zoo staff was asked to move back a safe distance and relocate their cars to the zoo’s far north parking lot.”

The bomb squad inspected the package and determined it contained an opossum, and gates were opened to the public at 11:30 a.m., she said.

The opossum was sent to the zoo’s health center to be checked prior to release, Spurlock said.

She reminded anyone who finds an animal in need of a home or rehabilitation to call Los Angeles Animal Services, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control or their local shelter, and not leave the animal at the zoo.