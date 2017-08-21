Firefighters stop 200-acre blaze in Campo

A brush fire charred roughly 200 acres in Campo Monday, threatening 20 homes and prompting evacuations before firefighters got a handle on the blaze, Cal Fire officials said.

Crews on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters stopped the flames shortly before 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after.

The blaze sparked about 2:20 p.m. northwest of Campo and La Posta roads, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. The flames spread steadily amid 98-degree heat, encroaching upon 20 homes and a Navy training facility in the sparcely-populated area within about an hour.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes along La Posta Road between Campo Road and La Posta Truck Trail, as well as the Mountain Warfare Training Center, located west of La Posta Road.

An evacuation center was set up at Mountain Empire High School on Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.

La Posta Road was closed between state Route 94 and Old Highway 80. Once the evacuation orders were lifted, residents were allowed past the road closure.

The blaze was called the Eclipse fire, but investigators did not believe it was started by people who were watching the astronomical event.

Video shared on Twitter by TV stations showed plumes of smoke in the sky early on while flames were still spreading.

