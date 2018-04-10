Laguna Beach school board to consider earlier school year start, closing for entire Thanksgiving week

The Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education will consider revisions Thursday to the 2019-20 instructional calendar, including an earlier first day of school and closing campuses for the entire week of Thanksgiving.
These and other calendar tweaks were proposed by a stakeholder committee that consists of teachers, staff, parents, school administrators and a city official. Before making their recommendation, committee members considered data on student attendance, athletics, Advanced Placement and state testing, traffic patterns, city summer employment, and past instructional years.
"After identifying priorities based on student needs, the committee reviewed and evaluated various sample student instructional year configurations and developed a recommendation that best addresses the needs of the current student population," said Leisa Winston, assistant superintendent of human resources and public communications.
Here's a breakdown of the proposed changes to Laguna Beach schools' instructional calendar.
- Students would not attend school the full week of Thanksgiving. Currently, students attend Monday and Tuesday of this week.
- Students would start the school year about 1 to 1.5 weeks earlier and end one week earlier.
- The first semester would end at winter break in December. Currently, it ends at the end of January. No homework would be assigned during the winter break to allow students uninterrupted time with family during the holidays.
- Elementary and secondary non-student days would be aligned so all students have the same days off. Two additional non-student days would be added to the year for a total of three, which individually fall in October, January, and March. Currently, there is a single non-student day in January.
- The proposed school year is designed with 180 school days instead of the current 181.
The Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education will hold a study session on these changes at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the District Office, 550 Blumont St.