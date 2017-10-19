Helen DeVos dies at 90; philanthropist, political donor and mother-in-law of U.S. Education secretary

Helen J. DeVos, a philanthropist known for her support of children's health initiatives, Christian education and the arts, has died at age 90, her family said Thursday.

DeVos died Wednesday of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia, her family said.

She was the wife of Rich DeVos, who co-founded direct-sales company Amway and owns the Orlando Magic, and was the mother-in-law of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"We will never forget her unfailing love, strength and devotion that were truly the heart of our family," her family said in a statement.

Helen DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., where a children's hospital is named in her honor. She married Rich DeVos in 1953 and volunteered her time and leadership as well the support of the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation to an array of causes, including Christian churches and ministries.

"Her steadfast commitment to helping others can be seen every day in many ways, but particularly as families are cared for during some of their most challenging times at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital," Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said in a statement.

Helen DeVos and her husband supported Grand Rapids Christian schools, including the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship at Grand Rapids Christian High School, and numerous colleges and universities.

The DeVos family also is known as a big political donor, including to Republican presidential candidates.

Helen DeVos also was a prominent supporter of the Grand Rapids Symphony and a past board member and officer. She and her husband provided the funding to help the Grand Rapids Symphony make its first commercial recording of works commissioned by the symphony.