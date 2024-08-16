Maxie Solters, entertainment publicist who joined a family business, dies at 37

Maxie Solters, a third-generation entertainment publicist who followed her father and grandfather into the family business, died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 37.

Her death was announced in a statement from Scoop Marketing, the company founded by her father, Larry Solters; the statement didn’t specify a cause or say where Maxie Solters died but said that her death was unexpected.

Born March 22, 1987, and raised in Sherman Oaks, Solters joined Scoop in 2012 and represented clients including the Hollywood Bowl, the Kia Forum and the Music Forward Foundation. Among Scoop’s other clients are the Eagles, John Mayer and Dead & Company; Solters’ late grandfather, Lee Solters, who died in 2009, was a well-known showbiz figure who repped superstars such as Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.

Before turning to publicity, Maxie Solters graduated from the University of Southern California with a theater degree and worked in film and television casting in L.A.; she was also an actor and SAG member who appeared in theater productions and in a comedy web series that she created and produced.

As an activist, Solters worked with the groups One Billion Rising and V-Day in campaigns dedicated to ending violence against women. “Her unwavering optimism and kind heart touched the lives of many,” Scoop’s statement read, “leaving a lasting legacy of love and kindness.”

Solters’ survivors include her father and his partner, Carol Greenhut; her mother, Debra Graff; and her longtime partner, Dim Dobrin.