John Morris, celebrated photo editor for Life magazine and the New York Times, dies at 100

John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring some of the most iconic photographs of World War II and the Vietnam War to the word's eyes, has died at 100.
His longtime friend, Robert Pledge, president and editorial director of the Contact Press Images photo agency, told the Associated Press that Morris died Friday at a hospital in Paris, where he had been living for decades.
Morris edited the historic pictures of the D-Day invasion in Normandy taken by the famous photographer Robert Capa in 1944 for Life magazine. In addition, as picture editor for the New York Times, he helped grant front-page display to two of the most striking pictures of the Vietnam War by Associated Press photographers Nick Ut and Eddie Adams.
MORE OBITUARIES:
Marty Sklar, pioneering imagineer who channeled Walt Disney, dies at 83
Barbara Sinatra, last wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90