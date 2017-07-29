John Morris, celebrated photo editor for Life magazine and the New York Times, dies at 100

John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring some of the most iconic photographs of World War II and the Vietnam War to the word's eyes, has died at 100.

His longtime friend, Robert Pledge, president and editorial director of the Contact Press Images photo agency, told the Associated Press that Morris died Friday at a hospital in Paris, where he had been living for decades.

John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring some of the most iconic photographs of World War II and the Vietnam War to the world's eyes, died July 28, 2017, at age 100.

Morris edited the historic pictures of the D-Day invasion in Normandy taken by the famous photographer Robert Capa in 1944 for Life magazine. In addition, as picture editor for the New York Times, he helped grant front-page display to two of the most striking pictures of the Vietnam War by Associated Press photographers Nick Ut and Eddie Adams.

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

MORE OBITUARIES:

Marty Sklar, pioneering imagineer who channeled Walt Disney, dies at 83

Barbara Sinatra, last wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park dies at 41