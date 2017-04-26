Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme dies at 73

Jonathan Demme, director of the Academy Award-winning film “The Silence of the Lambs,” died Wednesday in New York. He was 73.

Demme, who also directed the AIDS drama “Philadelphia” and the David Byrne documentary “Stop Making Sense,” died from complications of esophageal cancer, representatives for the filmmaker’s family said.

