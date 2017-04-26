Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme dies at 73

Jonathan Demme, director of the Academy Award-winning film “The Silence of the Lambs,” died Wednesday in New York. He was 73.
Demme, who also directed the AIDS drama “Philadelphia” and the David Byrne documentary “Stop Making Sense,” died from complications of esophageal cancer, representatives for the filmmaker’s family said.
ALSO
Jonathan Demme on making 'Married to the Mob' and why he's attracted to movies about independent women
Robert Pirsig dies at 88; wrote counterculture classic 'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance'