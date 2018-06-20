Richard Valeriani, NBC News correspondent bludgeoned for civil rights coverage, dies at 85

“I remember a state trooper saying to the assailant, ‘You've done enough damage with this tonight,’ but he did not arrest him,” Valeriani recalled. “A white man came up to me and asked if I needed a doctor. I put my hand to the back of my head and looked at it; it was bloody. ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘I think so.’ The man thrust his face up to mine and said, ‘We don’t have doctors for people like you.’ ”