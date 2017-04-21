Convicted cat hoarder arrested in Oregon with 42 cats in her car

A Washington woman who was convicted last year of animal cruelty for collecting over 100 cats in a recreational trailer has been arrested in Oregon for investigation of animal neglect.

The Daily Herald of Everett, Wash., reported that 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare was arrested in Warrenton, Ore., on Monday night.

A police officer allegedly found 41 live cats and one dead one in St. Clare's car.

Kathryn St. Clare Warrenton [Ore.] Police Department Kathryn St. Clare Kathryn St. Clare (Warrenton [Ore.] Police Department)

She also was arrested on warrants from Snohomish County, Wash., for failing to appear for a hearing there in April 2016.

St. Clare will probably be extradited to Snohomish County once the Oregon case is resolved, authorities said.

