Dozens of cats were rescued in L.A. County. Now they’re looking for new homes

Animal care officials in Los Angeles County are looking for new homes for dozens of cats rescued from a facility in the Antelope Valley — including some that are unsocialized or may have special needs that require particular living situations.

This month, 80 cats seized from that facility have been put up for adoption, according to the county Department of Animal Care and Control. At least 20 of them have not been fully domesticated and aren’t suited to be indoor pets, but authorities say the “full of character” felines could acclimate to rural spaces, warehouses, barns and other outdoor areas.

All cats will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and medically cleared before they can be taken home.

“Finding placement for unsocialized cats is particularly difficult,” Marcia Mayeda, director of the Department of Animal Care and Control, said in a statement. “We are compelled to ask for the public’s help for these cats, who have endured long confinements and neglect, and deserve a second chance at a fulfilling life.”

The 80 cats were seized along with more than 120 other animals in October 2022 from a facility in Littlerock that was found to be out of compliance with state and county regulations, officials said.

An excessive number of animals were housed at the facility, officials alleged, and they weren’t receiving proper medical care.

The rescued cats and dogs were distributed among L.A. County’s seven animal care centers and have since been evaluated and treated. The animals were held as evidence during legal proceedings, but some have gradually been cleared for release.

More details about the cats and other adoptable animals can be found at animalcare.lacounty.gov, or by contacting an animal care center directly.