Opinion: What’s behind overcrowding and death at animal shelters? Volunteers say it’s the public

A dog looks out of its cage at the Lancaster Animal Care Center on Sept. 27.

There are a few persistent problems in Southern California that both draw extensive coverage in The Times and outrage from our readers in response. One of those is the heartbreaking abuse and death of young children despite local authorities having been previously alerted by worried tipsters. Over the years, the letters expressing the most anguish that I can remember have mentioned the names Anthony Avalos and Gabriel Fernandez.

Lately — and especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — the crisis of overcrowded animal shelters run by the city and county of L.A. have drawn similarly apoplectic letters, especially from readers who have volunteered at those shelters.

We already published some letters in response to the investigation by Times reporters Alene Tchekmedyian and Alexandra E. Petri of the high animal euthanasia rates in the Antelope Valley despite the opening of a new shelter meant to relieve overcrowding. Since then, more letters have been sent to us by volunteers and advocates pleading with pet guardians and shelter managers to make changes.

————

To the editor: Kudos to The Times for investigating local animal shelters trying to handle the daily influx of abandoned pets. Also, thanks to L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for acknowledging that shelter administrators need to be held more accountable for the deaths of so many innocent pets.

As a shelter volunteer, I witness animals being surrendered to the shelter because of the lack of pet-friendly housing. Many pet owners have lost their jobs or homes and need to find an affordable place to live. Often, these places do not allow pets, or management discriminates based on breeds and sizes.

Often, a landlord will allow a pet, but then a new company takes over and adds a monthly pet fee that makes the rent unaffordable. So please, add landlords to the reasons for the overcrowding crisis.

Also, please stop using the word “euthanasia,” defined as the act of killing or allowing the death of a hopelessly sick animal, to describe deaths in the shelter. When healthy, friendly and adoptable pets are losing their lives in shelters, they are being killed.

Sherry Brewer, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I read with interest your investigation of L.A. County animal shelters. Sadly, too many animals are killed at all county-run shelters.

As a 15-year volunteer at the Lancaster shelter, I blame this tragic situation on two things.

First, I blame the public. Spaying and neutering all family pets should be mandatory. Too many people allow their animals to have puppies, and those puppies are often surrendered to shelters. Furthermore, too many people adopt the “cute” puppy and later drop it off at the shelter when they are bored with the responsibility of caring for a dog.

Second, I blame upper management. I do not think the executives realize just how badly the shelters are understaffed. It is an impossible task for the few employees at the shelters to keep up with the workload demanded of them. And, these employees care — for years I have watched them work so hard for the welfare of these animals.

I hope it’s brought to light how many problems there are at all L.A. County shelters, not just in Lancaster and Palmdale. I know how hard the employees work amid the problems of understaffing and overcrowding; they deserve better.

Patricia Akkad, Acton

..

To the editor: Horrifically, but not surprisingly, euthanasia rates in Palmdale and Lancaster shelters are sky high, as they are across the state.

While shelters could improve their operations — for instance, by increasing public access and prioritizing communication with rescue groups — such measures only address symptoms of the underlying problems of overbreeding, the devaluing of animals’ lives and owners using shelters as a dumping ground.

I started my organization, Social Compassion in Legislation, to help solve the pet overpopulation crisis. The pandemic undid years of progress.

It’s more necessary than ever for people to understand that adopting (versus buying from breeders) is the only ethical choice when looking for a companion animal. We need enforcement of breeding restrictions, and resources must go to spay and neuter programs.

We cannot adopt our way out of the crisis. All these needless deaths will only stop once Californians stop breeding and relinquishing pets.

Judie Mancuso, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: My husband and I adopted two dogs from the Lancaster animal shelter in 2008. Today, it’s likely that neither of them would have survived the shelter.

The first dog, Joy, contracted a respiratory illness in the shelter that may have made her a candidate for euthanasia. We brought her home and enjoyed 13 years of canine companionship and watchfulness.

Even more vulnerable was Mel, a big, friendly dog who was skin and bones when we saw him. He had been at the shelter for more than two weeks when we adopted him. He and I became a therapy dog team, visiting hospitals, schools and senior facilities.

It’s sad to know that so many dogs with Mel’s potential didn’t get that chance to offer comfort and companionship to thousands of people.

Marie Hall, Vancouver, Wash.