In the kitchen: Tapenade, okra and breakfast ideas

Over the years, tapenade has come to encompass a variety of spreads and dips incorporating everything from eggplant to beans, figs to pistachios. But the paste, popular in California since the early 1980s, is originally an olive-based spread. Martha Rose Shulman takes us back to the roots of tapenade, and shares some great recipes in the process.
We also take some time to appreciate perhaps one of the lesser-prized vegetables: okra, which you can find now at farmers markets as well as a number of supermarkets. And we check out a great new cookbook revolving around breakfast. Because, for some of us, it’s always time for breakfast.
APPRECIATING THE OLIVE PASTE OF PROVENCE IN CALIFORNIA
Shulman, the renowned cookbook author, is a purist when it comes to tapenade: The olive paste of Provence should be based on, well, olives. Over the years, she’s eased up a bit on what we consider tapenade in the States. She’s come to embrace certain additions, and shares four recipes based on olives readily available in California.
WHAT TO DO WITH THE OKRA SHOWING UP IN MARKETS
With its gelatinous texture, okra can be a challenge to cook in the kitchen, even for die-hard fans. But handled right, okra makes an excellent addition to soups and stews, or served quickly fried or pickled. We share some of our favorite recipes.
“BIG BAD BREAKFAST”
This new cookbook, the second from John Currence, is one big, bad celebration of everything we love about breakfast. With 75 recipes celebrating a range of breakfast styles, the book is full of chatty anecdotes, great photography, handy tips and Currence’s 10 Commandments of Breakfast.
YOU’RE HOLDING YOUR CHEF’S KNIFE THE WRONG WAY
MAKE THIS YOUR NEW FAVORITE MEATBALL RECIPE
When it comes to comfort food, meatballs are right up there with mac ’n’ cheese and pie. And what’s not to love? Meatballs are like miniature meatloaves, ready to stuff into sandwiches, add heft to soups and complete a big bowl of pasta. We share a recipe that just might end up being your new favorite.
