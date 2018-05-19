On delis and desserts

Happy Saturday. If you got up super early to watch the royal wedding (or a few soccer games), well, good for you; it's a fine time to head to the farmers market or bake some bread. You could also make some buttermilk biscuits, either from our California Cookbook recipe database or from Stella Parks' excellent dessert cookbook, which is our cookbook of the week. (Parks has a terrific biscuit recipe, along with a chocolate ice cream recipe that's one of the best we've tested.) We also have recipes to celebrate Ramadan, which began on Tuesday, and more that feature cherries, which are now in season.