In search of pastrami

Happy Saturday and hello from El Segundo, where this storied newspaper is now headquartered, and where we can see both the marine layer from the Pacific and the flights from LAX. It’s a lot like a SkyClub lounge, but without actual food — at least until our new Test Kitchen is finished. So our food is on the pages, and this week those pages are loaded with pastrami sandwiches, lox platters, latkes and brisket, as we delve into L.A.’s Jewish-style delis. We have a guide to 14 of them, along with a tribute to Canter’s, where the nostalgia is piled as high as the pastrami.