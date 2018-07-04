Essential California: The Fourth of July's filthy air

The Fourth of July brings a jump in fires and gruesome injuries and runaway pets spooked by the noise. But there’s a more widespread hazard from the yearly outburst of patriotic pyrotechnics: It reliably spikes air pollution so sharply it becomes dangerous for everyone to breathe. Independence Day and the day after consistently have some of the worst air quality of the year. With all those fireworks going off at once, levels of fine-particle pollution — a stew of tiny, lung-damaging specks of toxic soot, smoke and ash known as PM2.5 — surge several times higher than federal health standards across Southern California, air monitoring data show. Los Angeles Times