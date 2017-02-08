The immigration battle continues in court

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Immigration battle continues

Now that the hearing concerning whether to reverse a stay of President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions is over, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says it will make a decision “as soon as possible.” The panel of three judges prodded lawyers from both sides Tuesday afternoon and appeared skeptical of the Trump administration’s arguments. Los Angeles Times

Big cat in town

Griffith Park is known for its observatory and its wild animals like P-22, who shares the reserve with millions of tourists and locals alike. Los Angeles Times

Disney in the doldrums

Walt Disney Co. head honcho Robert Iger left open the chance that he might stay as the head of the entertainment behemoth even after his contract expires next year. The company’s first-quarter profits dropped 14% from last year, though that was still ahead of analysts’ estimates. Los Angeles Times

The battery boon

They’re making batteries — in Vernon, of all places. Here’s the story of how a local manufacturer is on the forefront of the rapidly growing market for lithium batteries. These batteries are expected to power Teslas and countless other electric cars as this industry explodes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Lead alert: Increased levels of lead in the blood of 6,000 California workers in munitions, manufacturing and other industries could cause serious health problems. This revelation is part of a new report from the state’s public health agency. California Healthline

Diabetes crisis: Doctors in San Bernardino County are scrambling to solve an ever urgent diabetes crisis. At one hospital, nearly 70% of all patients who show up are diabetic, and the mortality rate from the disease is the second highest of any California county. San Bernardino Sun

Sad scene: A San Bernardino County man was charged with more than four dozen animal cruelty counts after authorities said tens of thousands of hens were found living in inhumane conditions and laying eggs among dead birds. Los Angeles Times

Charges filed: Prosecutors filed murder charges Tuesday against three people suspected of setting one of the deadliest arson fires in Los Angeles history, an apartment blaze that killed 10 people in 1993. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Garcetti gets the Obama nod: Fresh off vacationing in the British Virgin Islands with Richard Branson, former President Barack Obama is endorsing Mayor Eric Garcetti in his re-election bid. Los Angeles Times

Crowded field of candidates: At least 21 people are now running to fill state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s old seat. The first round of the run-off will take place April 4. Los Angeles Times

Embattled chief: The chief of the Oakland Fire Department, who was criticized after the Ghost Ship fire last year, has gone on leave. San Francisco Chronicle

$$$$: At least $680 million was spent by legislative candidates, ballot measure campaigns and independent groups in California during the 2016 campaign cycle. Sacramento Bee

Covered California enrollment up: Even as Donald Trump commits to gutting Obamacare, California’s state healthcare exchange reported increased enrollment. San Francisco Business Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Murder-suicide in Ventura: After fatally shooting his girlfriend, a former prosecutor and retired judge was involved in a hours-long standoff with Ventura county SWAT before taking his own life. Los Angeles Times

Drunk driving tragedy: Authorities say an Adelanto man has died and his pregnant wife has lost her unborn baby after an intoxicated man with two prior DUI convictions slammed into their vehicle early Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Times

Trouble in the clink: Looking the other way can get you in trouble. Prosecutors have charged an L.A. County jail guard with assault, accusing him of walking away at the request of another inmate so an inmate could be beaten. Later the guard allegedly refused to assist the inmate with medical help. Los Angeles Times

Hate incidents: In less than three weeks there have been three anti-Islam incidents in the Sacramento region. The latest occurred over the weekend, when perpetrators left a package of pork tenderloins on the doorstep of an apartment where Muslims live. Sacramento Bee