Venice Beach's Snap Inc. is worth nearly $24 billion

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, March 2, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Oodles of cash

The company behind Snapchat has generated the largest initial public offering in Southern California history. After raising $3.4 billion, the company Snap Inc. is valued at $23.8 billion. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Evan Spiegel, the Snapchat founder and CEO, is a native of the Pacific Palisades. Here’s the story of how the 26-year-old changed the world. Los Angeles Times

Oh and this: Locals are staging protests at Snapchat, demanding the app leave Venice. Curbed Los Angeles

Angels Flight will return

The downtown L.A. funicular Angels Flight, which was featured in “La La Land,” could reopen by Labor Day. The 298-foot railway has been closed for the last three years. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The storied and sad history of Downtown L.A.’s little railroad. Los Angeles Times

Farmers for Trump

Earlier this week, the Trump administration ordered his new EPA head Scott Pruitt to scale back the agency’s reading of the Clean Water Act. This has farmers like John Duarte of Modesto jumping for joy. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

From bondage to wealth: Here’s a rags-to-riches story like few others. Biddy Mason was born a slave and brought to Los Angeles in 1851. By the time she died, Mason was a real estate mogul and one of the city’s wealthiest women. Curbed Los Angeles

Whittier suspect charged: An L.A. gang member has been charged with capital murder after he allegedly killed his cousin and a Whittier police officer last week. Los Angeles Times

Listen while you drive: Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison speaks with Mark Vallianatos, co-founder of Abundant Housing L.A., about why he’s opposing Measure S. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

An immigration fight: The state is gearing up for another major clash with the Trump administration, after lawmakers began fast-tracking a bill that would seek to restrict cooperation between federal immigration authorities and police. Wall Street Journal

Legal aid for all: All people facing deportation in California would be eligible to apply for legal services regardless of criminal background if an amendment to state senate legislation is passed. Los Angeles Times

Not going quietly: Cardinal Roger Mahony is still keeping up the fight for refugees and immigrants, even in retirement. LA Observed

One soccer player’s worries: He’s a professional soccer player, a college graduate and an undocumented immigrant. Here’s Miguel Aguilar’s story. Sacramento Bee

Crunching the numbers: In 2014, a new study finds that immigrants contributed $232.9 billion to the Los Angeles County’s gross domestic product. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Who cares? Few people seem to know that there’s an election next week. Some Angelenos don’t even know who the mayor is. The combination of exhaustion about 2016 and only token opposition to Mayor Eric Garcetti means “conditions are ripe for dismal voter turnout next week.” Los Angeles Times

A promise not to make any promises: Mayor Garcetti says that he won’t make any pledges on not running for higher office or serving this whole term. “I’ll be really straight up. If I can serve the people of Los Angeles in a different role and people want you to, you don’t close that door. But I am running to be mayor. I am not running to jump to other positions,” he said. The New York Times

Retail power: Michael Picker, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, says the state should consider liberalizing its retail electricity market to broaden customer choice. Greentech Media