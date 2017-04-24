Essential California: A reality check on Trump's vision of a fortress along the U.S.-Mexico border

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Reality check

The twin border cities of Calexico and Mexicali offer a reality check about how much of a fortress the border can actually be. There, it is more like a doorway, with the economics, politics, culture and family ties of both cities bound in profound ways. Los Angeles Times

Wine war

Forget Napa. Some Chinese investors are betting that the oft-dismissed wine region of Temecula is poised to break out as a far bigger destination for oenophiles and tourists, given its proximity to Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Los Angeles Times

Spoken words

“One day in the locker room I overheard an Asian gent tell someone he learned English by listening to the radio as a kid. Namely, he tuned in to the late Chick Hearn calling Laker games and Vin Scully calling Dodger games.” — Steve Lopez on the many ways language is learned in L.A. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Valley boy: Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is perhaps the most controversial CEO in America. A look at how he became such a confrontational force, including growing up in the San Fernando Valley and dealing with bullies. New York Times

A candle burns: At Marshall High, a mother's dedication keeps her daughter's memory alive. Los Angeles Times

Winners: Granada Hills Charter High School has won the national Academic Decathlon for the third year in a row. Los Angeles Times

Ripped from the headlines: Not surprisingly, Donald Trump was the topic of much discussion at the Los Angeles Times Book Festival. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Winners of the L.A. Times Book Awards. Los Angeles Times

And: Times Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Davan Maharaj speaks about journalism and writing in the Trump era. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Border fence follies: Before the wall, there were border fencing projects, and not all of them turned out well. Los Angeles Times

Anti-sanctuary: Kern County’s outspoken sheriff wants to declare his community a “law and order” county and not a “sanctuary” county. Specifically, he wants to ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can continue to identify felony detainees in Kern County jails who are in the country illegally so that they can be deported upon release. Los Angeles Times

Dreamers deferred? President Trump as well as some of his top aides have suggested in the last few days that his administration won’t be targeting Dreamers. CNN

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Money shot: Over the last week, California collected about $8 billion in state income taxes — more money in just a handful of days than New Mexico’s general fund receives in an entire year. Yet the sobering reality is that we need a lot more. Los Angeles Times

Powerful center: Many have tried to kill California’s powerful tax board. Here’s why no one has succeeded. Sacramento Bee

Cashless: San Francisco is poised to stop accepting cash on its famous, historic cable cars. San Francisco Chronicle

Caltrain woes: On paper, a major expansion and upgrade of the wildly popular Caltrain in the Bay Area would be perfect for Trump’s infrastructure agenda. In political reality…. Washington Post

Bumpy rides: Trying to improve the rider experience for those who use mass transit in L.A. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS