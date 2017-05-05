Essential California: California Republicans stand united in Obamacare repeal effort

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, May 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Here’s how the vote went

All 14 Republican members of the California congressional delegation backed the party’s successful push Thursday to pass a bill in the House to repeal Obamacare. “We have a doctor shortage and we have a lack of access because our doctors rarely will see or take on new Medicaid patients,” said Rep. Jeff Denham, who initially indicated he would vote against the bill. “We have expanded the coverage; we have failed to expand access.” Los Angeles Times

An investigation in Palmdale

Late Wednesday night, the offices and home of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford were raided as part of an investigation involving his past employment with a consulting firm that paid him nearly $200,000, according to city officials and the mayor’s former campaign manager. Los Angeles Times

What happens after mass shootings?

In the aftermath of two mass shootings that shook the nation, Californians bought more guns. A study published this week in Annals of Internal Medicine finds that in the six weeks after the 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., acquisitions of handguns in California alone jumped 53% higher than usual rates. And after the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, in which 14 were killed and 22 others seriously wounded, handgun purchases in the state increased 41% over normal sales volumes. Los Angeles Times

The Silicon Valley housing problem

In Silicon Valley, even mobile homes are getting too pricey for longtime residents. “People are looking for somebody to save them, and they’re not looking to themselves,” said Judy Pavlick, a retiree who has lived in the Plaza del Rey mobile home park since 1989. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Goodbye to an L.A. fixture: Lucy Casado, matriarch of Lucy's El Adobe Cafe, died this week at 91. Her restaurant was a home away from home for musicians, politicians and those looking for either. Los Angeles Times

More plane problems: An Orange County family says they were kicked off a Delta flight last month after airline staff insisted their 2-year-old son could not sit by himself, even though the family had already paid for the seat. Los Angeles Times

New playhouse: The L.A. architectural landmark Hollyhock House, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, will host a play to celebrate what would be Wright’s 150th birthday. KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A path to citizenship? California's two Democratic senators filed legislation that would shield farmworkers who are in the country illegally from deportation and create a path to citizenship. Los Angeles Times

Defiant mayor: Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is rejecting calls from faith leaders to use city funds to offer more protections for immigrants in the country illegally. Fresno Bee

Golden State versus Lone Star State: While California is trying to become a “sanctuary state,” Texas is poised to crack down on “sanctuary cities.” Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A surprise challenger: House Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi has drawn a primary challenger, Stephen Jaffe. He supports Bernie Sanders and claims the liberal San Francisco lawmaker is not liberal enough. Los Angeles Times

Costly battle: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra told the state’s Senate budget writers that he will need more public money to fight President Trump. Sacramento Bee

Repeal already? Assemblyman Travis Allen is seeking an initiative to repeal gas tax and vehicle fee increases signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown that will raise $5.2 billion annually for road repairs and mass transit. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Legal long shot? An attorney representing the families of some San Bernardino terrorism victims is taking on social media apps for harboring extremists. Does he stand a chance? Los Angeles Times