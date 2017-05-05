Essential California: California Republicans stand united in Obamacare repeal effort

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, May 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:
Here’s how the vote went
All 14 Republican members of the California congressional delegation backed the party’s successful push Thursday to pass a bill in the House to repeal Obamacare. “We have a doctor shortage and we have a lack of access because our doctors rarely will see or take on new Medicaid patients,” said Rep. Jeff Denham, who initially indicated he would vote against the bill. “We have expanded the coverage; we have failed to expand access.” Los Angeles Times
An investigation in Palmdale
Late Wednesday night, the offices and home of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford were raided as part of an investigation involving his past employment with a consulting firm that paid him nearly $200,000, according to city officials and the mayor’s former campaign manager. Los Angeles Times
What happens after mass shootings?
In the aftermath of two mass shootings that shook the nation, Californians bought more guns. A study published this week in Annals of Internal Medicine finds that in the six weeks after the 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., acquisitions of handguns in California alone jumped 53% higher than usual rates. And after the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, in which 14 were killed and 22 others seriously wounded, handgun purchases in the state increased 41% over normal sales volumes. Los Angeles Times
The Silicon Valley housing problem
In Silicon Valley, even mobile homes are getting too pricey for longtime residents. “People are looking for somebody to save them, and they’re not looking to themselves,” said Judy Pavlick, a retiree who has lived in the Plaza del Rey mobile home park since 1989. Los Angeles Times
Goodbye to an L.A. fixture: Lucy Casado, matriarch of Lucy's El Adobe Cafe, died this week at 91. Her restaurant was a home away from home for musicians, politicians and those looking for either. Los Angeles Times
More plane problems: An Orange County family says they were kicked off a Delta flight last month after airline staff insisted their 2-year-old son could not sit by himself, even though the family had already paid for the seat. Los Angeles Times
New playhouse: The L.A. architectural landmark Hollyhock House, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, will host a play to celebrate what would be Wright’s 150th birthday. KPCC
A path to citizenship? California's two Democratic senators filed legislation that would shield farmworkers who are in the country illegally from deportation and create a path to citizenship. Los Angeles Times
Defiant mayor: Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is rejecting calls from faith leaders to use city funds to offer more protections for immigrants in the country illegally. Fresno Bee
Golden State versus Lone Star State: While California is trying to become a “sanctuary state,” Texas is poised to crack down on “sanctuary cities.” Los Angeles Times
A surprise challenger: House Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi has drawn a primary challenger, Stephen Jaffe. He supports Bernie Sanders and claims the liberal San Francisco lawmaker is not liberal enough. Los Angeles Times
Costly battle: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra told the state’s Senate budget writers that he will need more public money to fight President Trump. Sacramento Bee
Repeal already? Assemblyman Travis Allen is seeking an initiative to repeal gas tax and vehicle fee increases signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown that will raise $5.2 billion annually for road repairs and mass transit. Los Angeles Times
Legal long shot? An attorney representing the families of some San Bernardino terrorism victims is taking on social media apps for harboring extremists. Does he stand a chance? Los Angeles Times
Pay those tickets: Here’s how a traffic fine in California can lead to jail time. NPR
Controversial parole: A man convicted of plotting to kill an LAPD detective will be released on parole, over the objections of Gov. Jerry Brown and city police leaders. Los Angeles Times
Friendly plankton: In Monterey Bay, these zooplankton can filter water that is 300 to 1,000 feet deep in less than two weeks, “making them the fastest known zooplankton filter feeders.” New York Times
Instagrammable: Maybe this is the Los Angeles restaurant built for this moment — for both good and bad. New York Times
Yum: See’s Candies is one of the ultimate California brands. Owner Warren Buffett points to it as an example of a company that requires low capital investment, yet grows steadily. It also brings in cash, which Berkshire Hathaway has invested in its other companies. Yahoo Finance
I’ll drink to that: Some consider her the queen of L.A. wine, though her title is “wine director.” Los Angeles Times
Craft beer mainstay is bought: Brewing giant Heineken has bought full ownership of California craft beer maker Lagunitas. Heineken, which acquired a 50% stake in Lagunitas two years ago, didn’t disclose how much it paid for the remaining half. Los Angeles Times
Where to shop: Here’s a list of some of the best comic stores in Los Angeles. LAist
San Diego: partly cloudy Friday, cloudy Saturday. San Francisco area: cloudy Friday and Saturday. Sacramento and Los Angeles area: partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. More weather is here.
Today’s California Memory comes from Tim Ottinger:
“As an Indiana farm boy moving to L.A. in the spring of 1983 ... well, yes, it was a bit different. But not as much as I might have expected. People were friendly in the South Bay. There were plenty of transplanted Midwesterners with whom we could share stories about 'there and here.’ I always explained my first apartment at Harbor Cove, above the Chart House on the beach facing north to Hermosa, was more about space outside my windows than being driven to live by the surf. I just replaced corn and soybean fields with sand and surf, and an occasional howl of a seal. It was much better than a neighbor’s wall 8 feet away and feeling a bit crammed.
“Sunsets were pretty, albeit routine. High surf was the weather extreme, a little turbulence from Mother Earth replaced big thunderstorms from back East. SoCal was actually pretty boring weather-wise. I watch over the years as the crowded communities of West L.A. and people from around the world must have also seen something in the South Bay, like I did … more space within the Los Angeles metropolis. Little by little, empty lots filled in with more houses, condos and apartments. Our first house in Redondo was $175,000! Oh yes, that would be $50,000 in Indiana, with a lot more yard. No riding lawn mowers were needed in Redondo or actually anywhere in L.A. except golf courses.”
