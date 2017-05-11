Essential California: In Venice, hoping for an end to homeless camps

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, May 11, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A letter from Venice

In Venice, where money sits on top of misery, there may be hope for an end to homeless camps. “No self-respecting, civilized metropolis should have 50,000 homeless people, many of them physically and mentally ill. And residents and merchants shouldn’t have to step over urine puddles and poop piles as part of the daily routine,” writes Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

Election problems

Having limited English-language skills was a severe impediment to voting last November, concludes a sweeping new survey based on eyewitness accounts logged by hundreds of election volunteers. “We’re talking about huge chunks of the electorate that are in danger of being disenfranchised,” said Jonathan Stein, a staff attorney with Asian Americans Advancing Justice-California. Los Angeles Times

Coming out of the apartment shadows

The Los Angeles City Council voted for a new law that smooths the way for landlords to get approval for bootlegged apartments — existing units that were created without the city’s blessing — if they guarantee affordable housing on the site. Councilman Jose Huizar heralded it as a step that would add affordable units and bring existing housing “out of the shadows.” Others said it rewarded law-breaking. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Snap growth drops off: “A drop-off in Snapchat’s usage growth and a post-holiday pullback in advertiser spending offered troubling signs in Snap Inc.’s first quarterly earnings report, sparking a sell-off in after-hours trading that dropped shares to barely $1 above the company’s IPO price.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Snap is hunting software and hardware that can further reshape Snapchat or bolster its engineering team. Los Angeles Times

No smoking! On Tuesday, the Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously to expand its ban on smoking that already covers beaches and parks. Orange County Register

No charges: Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they won’t file criminal charges against two Los Angeles police officers who shot and killed a woman in 2015 — marking a familiar coda in a controversial slaying that drew rebuke from the Police Commission. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

L.A. students protected: The Los Angeles school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a set of policies that board members said would provide families with a higher level of protection from federal immigration raids. Los Angeles Times

By the border: “A group of 78 asylum seekers awaits interviews at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after weeks of trekking in a caravan through Mexico to raise awareness about the plight of people fleeing violence.” KPBS

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

New legislation alert: Sen. Jerry Hill has proposed a new law to address misuse of disabled-parking placards. Los Angeles Times

California growing: “California is the chief reason America is the only developed economy to achieve record GDP growth since the financial crisis of 2008 and ensuing global recession,” Matthew Winkler writes. Bloomberg

Issa hears it from the voters: Hundreds of people lined up outside Rep. Darrell Issa’s district office in Vista to protest his last-minute vote in favor of the Republican healthcare plan. Los Angeles Times

New insurer on the block: California regulators have given Lemonade Inc. permission to sell policies in the state. This tech-driven start-up “promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes.” Reuters

Coming in 2018: California will have a starring role in the midterm congressional election fight. Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

Restaurateur arrested: The co-owner of an Italian restaurant in Sherman Oaks has been arrested on a child pornography charge after allegedly hiding tiny video cameras in the women’s restroom and recording customers as they used the facilities. Los Angeles Times