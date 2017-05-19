Essential California: Some of your favorite beaches will be hit hard by global warming

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, May 19, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Global warming will hit Southern California beaches hard

The effects of rising oceans on coastal flooding may be even worse than we thought. Scientists have found that a mere 10 to 20 centimeters of sea-level rise — which is expected by 2050 — will more than double the frequency of serious flooding events in many parts of the globe, including along the California coastline. The southern portion of Southern California may experience the brunt of sea-level rise in the region, including beaches from around Point Loma all the way up to Laguna Beach, including La Jolla, Del Mar and Oceanside. Los Angeles Times

Democrats gunning for seats in Orange County

As President Trump continues to sputter and his unpopularity climbs, Democrats in Orange County feel as if the wind is at their backs. They think they have a shot at notching some wins on what’s traditionally the GOP’s turf. “This has been a wake-up call for me that it’s very important, that you need to vote locally,” Catherine Nadeau, 48, said as she and two dozen district residents waved signs about climate change outside Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s office on a recent sunny Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Teachers unions are picking up the pieces

Charter school advocates have gained control of the LAUSD board, and that’s prompting some hard questions for members of teachers unions. One widely expected outcome is that charter schools will continue to grow in number and influence. That might be a good thing for many students and families, but it’s foreboding for the teachers union — and possibly other local public-employee unions. “This is a monumental shift,” said Joshua Pechthalt, president of the California Federation of Teachers, a statewide union. Los Angeles Times

More money for the streets

The Los Angeles City Council voted Thursday to approve a $9.2-billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year, striking a last-minute deal to provide funding for street safety initiatives and repairs to badly damaged roads. “It’s been unfortunate that the debate has somewhat devolved into this binary choice — that it’s either street construction or Vision Zero,” said Councilman Paul Krekorian, who heads the council’s Budget and Finance Committee. “It’s my contention that there is a significant overlap of mission between those two.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Stadium building delayed: The Inglewood football stadium's opening will be delayed a year because record rainfall has slowed construction. “The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” developer Bob Aylesworth said. Los Angeles Times

Charter allegations: The head of a now-defunct South L.A. charter school has been charged with embezzlement and money laundering, accused of funneling roughly $200,000 from the school to a company she owned, prosecutors said. Los Angeles Times

About that house fight: A little house in Costa Mesa has triggered a 20-year war between its owner and the city. The Daily Pilot

Struggling newborns: The number of babies born affected by drugs has nearly doubled over seven years to more than 3,630 in 2015 in California, according to state public health officials. Sacramento Bee

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

MS-13 stays in the news: President Trump has cited the MS-13 gang as he continues to call for an immigration crackdown, but in a recent gang sweep it was others here illegally who helped police bring down the gang. Los Angeles Times

What the law will do: Here’s how becoming a “sanctuary state” could affect California’s economy. CNN

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

No home-baked “hash oil”: Alarmed by several explosions in residential areas caused by drug-processing labs, the state Assembly on Thursday voted to ban home manufacturing of marijuana concentrates using volatile solvents. Los Angeles Times

More family visits: State lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favor of crafting a budget proposal that would require all but eight California county jails to provide spaces for inmates to visit their families in person. Los Angeles Times