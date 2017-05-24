Essential California: Boom time for California real estate, but is a bust coming?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, May 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

The median home price in Los Angeles County rose nearly 6% in April from a year earlier, hitting $550,000 and tying a record reached in summer 2007. The milestone comes more than five years after prices bottomed out in early 2012 and as agents say potential buyers are increasingly finding homes harder to afford. Orange County surpassed its pre-bust high last year. In April, it set a new record of $675,000. Los Angeles Times

Looking at the heated (or overheated) market in:

-- San Diego (San Diego Union-Tribune)

-- Orange County (Orange County Register)

-- Palm Springs (Desert Sun)

-- San Jose (Mercury News)

A Los Angeles police officer convicted of assault for kicking and punching a man during a South Los Angeles arrest caught on video was spared jail time at his sentencing on Tuesday after fulfilling his end of an agreement made with prosecutors. Richard Garcia, 36, quietly reached the deal with prosecutors last year, pleading no contest to a felony charge of assault under color of authority. Los Angeles Times

Five days after the Rams announced their Inglewood stadium would be finished in 2020, a year later than the original plan, NFL owners unanimously voted to push the Los Angeles Super Bowl back a year until February 2022. Tampa will play host to the 2021 game originally promised to L.A. — providing both cities can prove by Aug. 25 they can live up to all the terms and commitments of their bids. There has not been a Super Bowl held in the L.A. area since Dallas defeated Buffalo at the Rose Bowl in January 1993. Los Angeles Times

Urban decay tour: Gov. Jerry Brown traveled to southeast Los Angeles County on Tuesday to meet with environmental justice leaders who have criticized his administration for doing too little to protect the health of low-income and mostly Latino residents in California’s most polluted neighborhoods. Los Angeles Times

Architecture show: The Hollyhock House in Barnsdall Park as a theater venue: Audience members must put on protective booties before entering the historic landmark, designed in the early 1900s by Frank Lloyd Wright as a fortress-like Mayan revival style residence and arts complex for heiress Aline Barnsdall. Los Angeles Times

Valley guy: “Encino Man” is turning 25. Looking back on the movie that celebrated and poked fun at the San Fernando Valley. Daily News

Shark stress: Weeks of shark sightings — and one attack — have some surfers on edge. Daily Breeze

Park coming: Check out the new designs for the extension of Grand Park in downtown L.A. More green and less concrete on 1st and Broadway. Curbed Los Angeles

Eastside Con: The first East L.A. Comic-Con was quite the show. LA Weekly

Could it happen here? The lessons for Los Angeles venues from the terrorist attack in Manchester: Experts say that while many venues are secure, the areas around them remain soft targets. Los Angeles Times

Wild claims: A San Diego-based Navy SEAL’s sex-crimes conviction was compromised by high-level politics and an admiral’s concerns about his career being torpedoed if he didn’t follow political correctness, according to an unusual flurry of legal appeals. San Diego Union-Tribune

Scripted: It looked easy enough on the FX television series “The Americans,” in which a pair of married Russian spies, posing as U.S. citizens, enlist the aid of Americans to steal national intelligence secrets. It’s not so simple in real life, however. That’s what a defense contracting engineer learned the hard way Monday after agreeing to plead guilty to selling sensitive satellite information to an undercover FBI agent who masqueraded as a Russian intelligence officer, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times