Essential California: Guess who's leading America's environmental movement

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Trump, the Paris accords and California’s resistance

President Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate change accord leaves California as a center of the environmental resistance in America. Gov. Jerry Brown leaves for China at a time when his voice as an American politician pushing to fight global warming is more sought after than ever. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

--Environmentalists aren’t the only ones outraged over President Trump’s decision to have the U.S. walk away from the Paris accord on global warming. Health experts are pretty dismayed as well. Los Angeles Times

-- “His effort is misguided. I would even say, this is an insane move by this president,” said Jerry Brown. Los Angeles Times

-- Tesla’s Elon Musk and Disney’s Robert Iger both said they were resigning from White House advisory councils after President Trump’s move. Los Angeles Times

--Is this good politics for Trump? Maybe, says Max Boot. Los Angeles Times

Homeless crisis: Pledges of help from City Hall still fall short

Confronted with surging homelessness, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and several City Council members gathered at City Hall’s steps in September 2015 to declare that the situation had turned into a crisis. They pledged to spend more than $100 million to aid those living in encampments and shelters, despite uncertainty over where the funds would come from. But nearly two years later, some of that money hasn’t been spent. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported Wednesday that 6,000 homeless young people were counted across L.A. County in January, a 61% increase over the 2016 total. All the youth shelters have waiting lists and affordable housing is tough to find, even with a rent voucher. “The system is overwhelmed,” one official said. Los Angeles Times

Bitter harvest

Farm workers in California are confronting hostility, and trouble finding housing — at a time when growers need them more than ever. People “love the strawberries, but they don’t like the farmworkers,” said Lucas Zucker, policy and communication director for Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy, a labor advocacy group in Ventura. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big dig: Welcome to the deepest point in L.A.’s growing subway system. Here, the tunnel-boring machine Angeli broke through a wall of dirt in downtown Los Angeles and achieved a major milestone in the massive downtown subway project. Los Angeles Times

End of an era: Furniture retailer Dearden’s, one of Southern California’s oldest businesses, said Thursday that it will close its eight stores and wind down operations over the coming weeks. Founded in 1909, the Los Angeles-based chain sold furniture, appliances and other home goods to a predominantly lower-income Latino clientele. Los Angeles Times

Harping: William Close is stringing a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper. As the inventor of the Earth Harp, which holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest stringed instrument, he knows the task well. Los Angeles Times

Crashing down: The House of Blues, once one of the hottest spots on the Sunset Strip, met the wrecking ball on Thursday, a symbol of changing tastes and rising land values. Curbed Los Angeles

Ghost mall: Sign of the times: At an abandoned Macy’s inside a Woodland Hills shopping center, the U.S. Post Office is opening up. Daily News

Past life: The L.A. arts district is one of the hottest real estate markets in America. But there are also some pollution issues left over from its days as the industrial district. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT