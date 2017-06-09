Essential California: Oh my smog! California forges ahead with ozone-cutting measures

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, June 9, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Oh my smog!

President Trump's EPA head, Scott Pruitt, announced this week that there would be a delay in the implementation of Obama-era limits on ozone, the lung-searing gas in smog. That’s not stopping California officials from forging ahead with emissions-cutting measures. “We believe that EPA cannot back off on its own responsibility to set cleaner standards,” California Air Resources Board spokesman Stanley Young said. Los Angeles Times

A split threatens Democrats

You may recall the nasty fight at the California state Democratic convention last month. Kimberly Ellis, a progressive Bay Area Democrat who tapped into a wellspring of disaffected Bernie Sanders backers, continues to blame her narrow loss on voting irregularities she alleges corrupted the election of Eric Bauman as chairman. The worry now is that this discord and division could weaken the state's opposition to Trump. Los Angeles Times

Remembering Frank Lloyd Wright

Frank Lloyd Wright was born 150 years ago this week, and his life’s work is being memorialized at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. That exhibit overlooks the short but prolific time the famed architect spent in Los Angeles, Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne writes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Comey-palooza: Alcohol lovers and political junkies were knocking back beers and something stronger early Thursday as they watched former FBI Director James Comey testify before Congress. Los Angeles Times

Plus: One watch party in Los Feliz consisted of yoga, Comey on TV, and a loud call for “mmmmmiiiimmmmosssas!” Los Angeles Times

Not as hot as we thought: Los Angeles is home to hot tech firms such as Snap Inc. and Tinder, but Silicon Beach still has a long way to go to rival the tech industries of Silicon Valley or San Francisco. That’s according to a new study by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield that ranks Los Angeles 18th among the nation’s top 25 tech cities. Los Angeles Times

New theater coming downtown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a quirky beer-selling theater chain, has formally agreed to open an outpost in downtown Los Angeles — news that comes with a sigh of relief for a real estate developer laboring to overhaul an aging mall. Los Angeles Times

One size does not fit all: Author Roxane Gay, who has a new book about her weight, describes the chair situation at L.A. restaurants. “I spend a lot my time in LA these days. All the chairs are tiny and super modern and sleek. And that's cute, but my ass is not going to fit on those chairs for two hours. When a chair designer is creating a chair, they're creating it for one type of body. And it's not my kind of body.” Vice

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

New job description: Under Trump, government employees who were hired to do community outreach in immigrant communities are now fielding phone calls from people trying to report undocumented immigrants. Foreign Policy

From ICE to private prisons: A top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement is leaving the department and heading to the GEO Group, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based private prison company, in a few weeks. The Daily Beast

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Brown is in: Chinese climate change experts on Thursday offered some of their most definitive rebuffs to Trump’s actions, pointedly turning to Gov. Jerry Brown — and California — as a substitute partner. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Brown’s trip to China is being paid for by a nonprofit called the California State Protocol Foundation, which collects private donations to fund travel and other expenses for the state's governors, with the goal of eliminating costs to taxpayers. Associated Press