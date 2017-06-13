Essential California: Is it too late to save some of California's legendary shopping malls?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, June 13, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Mauling at the mall
In many ways, the postwar boom of Southern California suburbia popularized the shopping mall. But it’s been a slow and painful decline that appears to be getting worse by the day. On Monday, children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. said it intends to close some of its 1,281 locations. Last week, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other women’s clothing stores said it plans to close up to 667 locations. And the list goes on. Malls are now trying to reinvent themselves as Internet shopping takes over. But is it too late for many centers? Los Angeles Times
The death of an 8-year-old is investigated
Four years ago, a young boy with a genetic defect suffered an accident and was eventually taken off life support. His organs were donated, and that looked to be the end of the story. The seemingly peaceful death is now the subject of a police investigation into whether an anesthesiologist gave the child a fatal dose of the opioid fentanyl to hasten his death and increase the likelihood his organs could be harvested. No charges have been brought, and a lawyer for the anesthesiologist said an allegation by a coroner’s investigator was “factually wrong and patently offensive.” Los Angeles Times
Where the missiles fly
Welcome to Vandenberg Air Force base, where the turn of two keys recently sent a Minuteman III missile flaming toward its target. The aging missile had been selected for a test fire, to prove it still worked and could hit a bull’s-eye — within several hundred feet, anyway — on a target in the South Pacific, 4,200 miles away. Los Angeles Times
Travel ban hold upheld
Another federal appeals court refused on Monday to lift a hold on President Trump’s travel ban, ruling that it lacked justification and violated a federal immigration law that prohibits discrimination based on nationality. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Port gets greener: The mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach signed an agreement Monday directing the nation’s largest port complex to reduce air pollution by moving toward zero-emission trucks and yard equipment. Los Angeles Times
A mixed picture: Southern California has experienced a boost in trade and logistics employment in the last decade, but policy and labor challenges lie ahead, according to a new economic report. Los Angeles Times
Unlicensed pharmacies: The city of Los Angeles announced a crackdown on illegal pharmacies Monday. KPCC
They certainly stand out: Outrage over the people who painted their Mid-City houses pink. Curbed Los Angeles
Highly educational: What you need to know about L.A. Unified's budget plan. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Down in Baja: Across the border in Rosarito Beach, American expats are increasingly speaking out against the man who’s now president. San Diego Union-Tribune
Not so fast! In two days of testimony to Congress, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said there’s a chance that amnesty for Dreamers could still happen. Washington Times
Big sweep: “Federal agents arrested 54 immigrants — 25 on the Central Coast — in Central California this week in a raid that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials dubbed routine but was more extensive than arrests last year.” Santa Cruz Sentinel
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Bye-bye, tax board? Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders are proposing a shakeup of the state tax board that would eliminate many of its duties and shift the job of holding tax appeal hearings to a new office of administrative law judges. Los Angeles Times
Impeach the Donald? California Rep. Brad Sherman circulated a proposed article of impeachment on Monday, the first step in a long-shot attempt to oust President Trump. The New York Times
Where will the money come from? Mayor Eric Garcetti continues to face criticism for delays in a plan to charge a fee on construction and use those funds to build affordable housing in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
Curious: State Senate Democrats introduced legislation Monday to change the rules governing recall elections to remove a lawmaker from office, potentially helping one of their own survive an effort now underway in Southern California. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Arson arrest: A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of arson after a fire heavily damaged two East Hollywood buildings that were under construction, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
Gang leader sentenced: A leader of a South Los Angeles gang that has terrorized the community with murders, robberies, extortion and drug trafficking was sentenced Monday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison. Los Angeles Times
Fatal stabbing: Authorities say a man was stabbed to death Monday morning near Hollywood Boulevard and an on-ramp to the 101 Freeway. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
A crisis on the lake: The Salton Sea is California’s largest lake, and it’s disappearing. This change is having a calamitous effect on the local environment, ranging from worsening dust storms to disappearing birds. The Desert Sun
About those coyotes: How do coyotes thrive in Southern California? Scientists have opened up the stomachs of more than 200 carcasses to find out. Orange County Register
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Rough ride: Uber is attempting to emerge from a litany of scandals. Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business and Chief Executive Travis Kalanick’s right-hand man, has left the embattled ride-hailing company, according to an email he sent Monday to employees. Today, the findings of an internal investigation into its corporate culture are set to be released. Los Angeles Times
They are the champions: The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions for the second time in three years on Monday night, thanks to one of the greatest collections of talent the league has seen. Los Angeles Times
Youngsters drafted: The top two picks in the Major League Baseball draft are both from Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Times
Out in the Mojave: If you’re heading out to Yucca Valley, be sure to stop by La Copine — a beloved diner that is drawing crowds. Eater LA
Learn how to cut meat! There’s now a summer camp for adults in Northern California where campers can go and learn how to become butchers. Business Insider
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles area: sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. San Diego: sunny Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Nancy Lloyd:
”Growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the 1960s, my family often went for drives on the weekends. Sometimes we went from home in Sepulveda (now North Hills) to La Cañada Flintridge's Descanso Gardens. Back then, before freeways became the route, we took the long Foothill Boulevard, an adventure for a kid. Descanso Gardens was an oasis that seemed impossibly far from Valley life; shady oaks, rows of rose bushes, cactus and succulents, a historical home, and a real Japanese tea house where we had tea and tasty rice-based treats. Those ‘Sunday drives’ are among the best of my memories.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.