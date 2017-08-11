Essential California: Getting ready for the wild weed ride of 2018

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Aug. 11, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A weed gold rush

California is on the verge of creating a legal market for marijuana, but the permitting process in cities across the state to get the dispensaries up and running has been bumpy, to say the least. Still, several small, financially strapped cities in southeast Los Angeles County and elsewhere are at the forefront of efforts to seize business opportunities — despite pushback from some residents. Los Angeles Times

What’s the hurry?

Los Angeles is on track to host the Olympics four years later than it originally planned, yet it is hustling to approve a new deal within days. City officials say the International Olympic Committee imposed a deadline of Aug. 18 to approve agreements that spell out their financial responsibilities for hosting the 2028 Games. The City Council is scheduled to make its decision Friday, a week before that deadline. Some say that’s too fast. Los Angeles Times

A tough day in Venice

Snapchat picked up fewer users and less revenue in the second quarter than analysts had expected, sending shares of owner Snap Inc. plummeting Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles tech company has suffered through a treacherous run on Wall Street since a blockbuster initial public offering five months ago. Hype about Snap’s potential to take on Facebook and Google as a major player in online advertising sales fueled one of the largest IPOs in tech history, and the largest ever for Southern California. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Instagram Stories, a clear copy of Snapchat, now has more users than Snapchat itself. Associated Press

L.A. STORIES

High-profile case: An immigration appeals court has thrown out the final deportation order for Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, who was detained in late February minutes after he dropped his daughter off at school in Lincoln Heights. He is still in deportation proceedings, but it could take years for a judge to enter a new decision. Los Angeles Times

The final word: In closing arguments Thursday, attorneys for a former tugboat captain who pleaded guilty to murdering eight people at a Seal Beach salon in 2011 slammed prosecutors for what they called “incredible” deception — saying there is not enough evidence to move forward with a penalty phase to decide whether Scott Dekraai goes to death row. Los Angeles Times

The rent is too high: Los Angeles and New York City top the list of U.S. cities with the most poor people laboring under heavy rent burdens, living in substandard housing, or both, according to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs study released Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

Eeesh: In order to afford a median-priced home in Orange County, a household needs to make $158,000. Orange County Register

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Preparing to leave: A Yuba City father of two has 90 days to prepare for his deportation to India. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A street fight: The fight over the future of the Democratic Party in California continues and is getting nastier by the day. New York Times

Rohrabacher weighs in: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher took Google to task for firing a male employee, James Damore, who circulated a memo within the company arguing women are biologically incapable of doing a man’s job in Silicon Valley. Los Angeles Times

Payback: “County supervisors Tuesday unanimously voted to pay Voice of OC $121,396 in legal fees after losing a Superior Court lawsuit over their refusal to release public records about Supervisor Todd Spitzer’s handcuffing a preacher at a Wahoo’s restaurant.” Voice of OC

Keeping the kids happy: A state senator has introduced a bill that would make California the first state in the nation to prohibit public middle and high schools from starting first period any earlier than 8:30 a.m. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Knight back in the news: Transcripts of recorded conversations suggest former rap impresario Marion “Suge” Knight and his defense attorney discussed bribing witnesses to fabricate testimony in Knight’s upcoming murder trial. Los Angeles Times