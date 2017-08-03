Essential California: A sobering fiscal reality for Los Angeles

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Aug. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The perils of L.A.’s budget

Los Angeles is indeed spending more on its streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure. Yet even in a booming economy, Mayor Eric Garcetti faces a daunting set of budget challenges — including a projected gap of more than $200 million in two years, budget estimates show. Garcetti, in an interview, argued that the city’s finances are “quite strong.” Since the recession, he said, city leaders have built up more than $400 million in reserves, double the amount available a decade ago. Los Angeles Times

Da-dum … Da-dum … Da-dum-da-dum-da-dum ...

A close encounter with a shark got Times columnist Steve Lopez out of the water — but not for long. He writes: “I’m not brave enough to paddle straight out, 300 yards from shore, but I grew up swimming on the California coast, and it’s not something I want to give up. Besides, the growing shark population signals a healthy ecosystem, and that’s something to celebrate rather than fear.” Los Angeles Times

Irvine tracks back

UC Irvine, under fire for rescinding nearly 500 admission offers two months before the start of the fall term, announced Wednesday that it will reinstate all 290 students whose offers were withdrawn for alleged paperwork problems. Appeals from students whose acceptances were withdrawn because of poor senior grades will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Yuck weather: Muggy and sticky conditions persisted Wednesday in Southern California as monsoonal moisture brings summer rains, thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding to the valleys. Los Angeles Times

More details emerge: The Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old member of the department’s cadet program took the victim to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the alleged sexual assaults, according to three sources with knowledge of the case. Los Angeles Times

Ominous stuff: A 5% rent hike next year in metropolitan Los Angeles would push 2,000 more residents into homelessness, a new study warns. Los Angeles Times

The mystery of Angelyne: “Way before Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, the enigmatic blonde bombshell was famous for being famous, perpetually driving the streets of Hollywood in that pink Corvette. But her true identity has remained secret all these years … until now.” The Hollywood Reporter

Zine fest: In Long Beach, women of color are turning to something old-fashioned — the printed word — to tell their stories. LA Weekly

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Watch: After President Trump announced he would support a bill to cut legal immigration to the U.S., White House advisor Stephen Miller and CNN reporter Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange on immigration policy and the Statue of Liberty. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Well-heeled: President Trump may be considering two wealthy Southern Californians and major GOP donors for ambassadorships. Trump said he is mulling over naming longtime friend Tom Barrack, an investor and former Hollywood studio head, as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Los Angeles Times

That light in the sky: An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday to test the weapon’s reliability to “defend against attacks on the United States and its allies,” the Air Force said. Los Angeles Times

Fake news alert! This past weekend, InfoWars peddled a spurious "story" about a homeless camp at the Santa Ana Civic Center's Plaza of the Flags. Orange County Weekly