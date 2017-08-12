Essential California: Senate bills aim to make homes more affordable, but ...

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Aug. 12. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Not enough help

A package of bills supported by Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders now being considered to alleviate the state’s affordability crisis will not make much of a dent in California’s housing needs, according to analyses from state officials and housing groups. Even if high-profile housing bills pass, the state would need to find at least an additional $10 billion every year for new construction just to help Californians most burdened by high rents. Los Angeles Times

Council approves Olympic bid

Rushing to meet a deadline imposed by Olympics officials, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to endorse a bid for the 2028 Summer Games, even though council members acknowledged they were acting without complete information. The council’s unanimous decision will put tax dollars at risk by making the city responsible for any shortfall if the $5.3-billion sports event goes over budget. Los Angeles Times

More traffic problems

Despite promises of a “far less cluttered and confused Yosemite” made in a 2013 management plan — an effort to address the congestion without limiting the number of tourists — more vehicles than ever, up to 8,200 on a summer day, are clogging the valley known for its granite cliffs and waterfalls. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Some amazing traffic data show how far you can get in Southern California by car at 4 p.m. vs 7 p.m. vs 10 p.m. Washington Post

AROUND CALIFORNIA

Out in the O.C.: “Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada says his working conditions are ‘intolerable’ and appears to be taking steps in case he is pushed out.” Orange County Register

Great photos! For the monks of Big Sur, the bonds of brotherhood grow after the Highway 1 closure. Los Angeles Times

Three dead: A high-speed Border Patrol pursuit Thursday afternoon ended when an SUV linked to a murder suspect went off Interstate 15 and into a Rancho Bernardo ravine, killing three of the four people inside. San Diego Union-Tribune

Becerra sues EPA: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that it failed to comply with a request for documents that might indicate whether agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has a conflict of interest. Los Angeles Times

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Country singer Glen Campbell at his home in Malibu on July 27, 2011. Country singer Glen Campbell at his home in Malibu on July 27, 2011. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Earlier this week, country music legend Glen Campbell died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Times photographer Genaro Molina remembers photographing the musician in 2011 shortly after he went public with his diagnosis.

“Another country legend is gone. Glen Campbell passed away today.

In 2011 I was assigned to photograph the country legend when he announced that he had Alzheimer’s disease. I remember as I drove to Malibu not being sure how far the disease had progressed and wondering how the photo shoot would go.

Upon arriving, I observed a photographer working for USA Today taking photographs of Campbell in the garden. I had heard that Campbell’s P.R. representative was only giving the photographer a few minutes for the shoot. I expected the same.

Campbell’s seasoned press agent and I had a long discussion about Campbell’s career, and I shared my knowledge of the singer with him and my concern about the singer’s medical condition. At the end of our conversation he said, ‘You can have as much time as you need.’

When I met Campbell, he stretched out his hand and said, ‘What a pleasure it is to meet you.’ And off we went into conversation about his music. He did a few outfit changes for me that afternoon and I was able to also get a few images of Campbell and his wife. I made some really sweet frames that captured their love for each other. It was as if I just dropped in as they were hanging out.

When making one of my last images of Campbell in his small studio, I asked him what his favorite song was, out of his whole career. ‘It’s still “Wichita Lineman,” ‘ he said. He then picked up his guitar and started singing the song for an audience of one.

After packing up my lights, Campbell volunteered to help me carry my equipment back to the car. We shook hands for one last time and his farewell consisted of four words: ‘God bless you, Genaro.’

‘God bless your voice, Glen Campbell,’ I replied.

He smiled and we held on to that moment for a few seconds. Then he turned and we went our separate ways.

Long may your music live on the line.”