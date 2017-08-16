Essential California: NAFTA talks begin again with some thorny issues on the horizon

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 15, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Remember NAFTA?

President Trump’s “buy American” mantra has particular appeal among his blue-collar base and others who support giving preference to U.S. companies when it comes to federal government purchases. But as Trump’s team opens talks Wednesday aimed at rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, inserting a “buy American” provision into the landmark pact could prove to be one of the most contentious issues. NAFTA prohibits preferential treatment for American companies when they bid on U.S. government contracts, with a similar restriction on Mexico and Canada when dealing with their own government procurement. Los Angeles Times

And the view from Mexico: “The problem is, there’s a sense [in Mexico] that victory for Trump will have to come at the expense of Mexico.” Los Angeles Times

Wells Fargo fallout continues

Stephen Sanger, the chairman of Wells Fargo & Co., will step down from the board of the embattled bank effective Jan. 1 and be replaced by former Federal Reserve official Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Duke, the bank announced Tuesday. Two other long-serving directors, Cynthia H. Milligan and Susan G. Swenson, also will retire at the end of this year. They’re the latest casualties in the bank’s long-running scandal over sham accounts, which has spurred a wide-ranging shakeup at the San Francisco financial giant. Los Angeles Times

The school construction boom ends

The opening of the $160-million Maywood Center for Enriched Studies in southeast Los Angeles County, as a new school year began Tuesday, marks the end of the line for the country’s largest new school construction project, which cost $10 billion and took 20 years. The arrival of the new campus also means that Bell High School, the final district campus operating year-round, at last has returned to a traditional schedule. Now, though, enrollment is shrinking, not growing; the $5 billion left over to renovate older campuses is not nearly enough; and the district also could be hard-pressed to maintain its new landmarks. Los Angeles Times

The monument will come down

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery announced plans Tuesday to take down a monument commemorating Confederate veterans after hundreds of people called for its removal, with some threatening vandalism. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Get ready! If you’re in California, you won’t be able to see a total eclipse next week, but a partial eclipse will be visible in every state. Just don’t look directly at it without eye protection specifically designed to do so. Los Angeles Times

More accusations: A third woman has come out publicly and now claims she was sexually assaulted by director Roman Polanski as a teen. Los Angeles Times

LAPD officer cleared at raucous meeting: Three people were arrested at a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday after a group of about 30 activists repeatedly interrupted commission President Matt Johnson as he tried to make a statement condemning this weekend’s violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Los Angeles Times

Save the Queen? The struggling Queen Mary might be getting a life preserver — a huge shopping and entertainment complex next to the famed ship in Long Beach. Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

In San Francisco: Citing concern over violent clashes at a Charlottesville rally of white nationalists last weekend, a group of California lawmakers called Tuesday for the National Park Service to rescind a permit issued for a pro-Trump rally scheduled for Aug. 26 at Crissy Field in San Francisco. Los Angeles Times

Plus: In the wake of what happened in Charlottesville, Bay Area law enforcement agencies are girding for protests. San Francisco Chronicle

Free speech: Carol T. Christ, UC Berkeley’s 11th chancellor, unveiled plans Tuesday for a “Free Speech Year” as right-wing speakers prepare to come to campus. Christ said the campus would hold “point-counterpoint” panels to demonstrate how to exchange opposing views in a respectful manner. Los Angeles Times